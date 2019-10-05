

The Arizona State Sun Devil Hockey program gets set to embark on the newest chapter of its young existence. The 2019-20 season will be just the fourth year with a full division I schedule for the Sun Devils, prepared to take on the new challenges with its deepest and most complete team yet.

ASU has found recent success after battling through the growing pains of being a start-up D-I team. Just over six months ago, the Sun Devils reached the postseason for the first time in history by receiving an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament.

But despite all the milestones and late national recognition, no one is satisfied with last year’s results. The mentality in the locker room is to lift up a trophy in April, and that includes the 10 new faces welcomed into Tempe over the offseason.

“This program is not a joke,” co-captain and senior Brinson Pasichnuk. “You come here to win a national championship, and that’s what we’re striving for this year.”

ASU head coach Greg Powers has created a special culture within his program built on core values of positive culture, family and work ethic. These pillars hold up the mantra of ‘Be the tradition’, and it’s something that every player donning maroon and gold has bought into yet again for the upcoming season, from seniors down to the freshmen.

The Sun Devils will enter the new year with their highest ranking ever to start a season at No. 20 in the USCHO Preseason Poll.

Season starts Saturday!

“We truly and genuinely believe this is a much better hockey team than even what we had last year,” Powers said.



ASU saw star goaltender Joey Daccord leave for the NHL and lost veteran players in Anthony Croston, Jake Clifford, Dylan Hollman, and Jack Rowe. But with returning leadership and a very talented group of newcomers, the Sun Devils are ready to make even bigger waves in college hockey this season.

Replacing Joey Daccord is no easy task. There’s been a three-way battle for who will be the starter on opening night over the offseason. Sophomore Evan DeBrouwer returns from last year while being joined by newcomers Max Prawdzik, a graduate transfer from Boston University, and freshman Justin Robbins.

“What we’re telling all of our goalies is, ‘Be you. Don’t be Joey.’ We’re not looking for another Joey. There is no other Joey. Be yourself. That’s why you’re here,” Powers said. The Joey Daccord era is gone. It’s over.”

Powers and his players all have spoken with the utmost confidence that whoever minds the net will have success in any game this season. And it won’t be known who gets that coveted first start until puck drop on Saturday night against Mercyhurst.

ASU has 19 players returning from last year’s monumental season. Senior forward Tyler Busch joins Pasichnuk as a co-captain. Juniors Dominic Garcia, who had it last year as well, and Jacob Wilson (who is missing the first game of the season due to suspension carrying over from 2018-19) will wear the ‘A’ patches.

Johnny Walker, now a junior, is set to have an even better performance after putting extra work in over the offseason. He was a Hobey Baker nominee as a sophomore and finished with 23 goals, tied for the second-best mark in the country.

Last season Johnny Walker finished with 23 goals, tied for the second-best mark in the country (Sun Devil Athletics Photo)

The Sun Devils will have returning offensive firepower in players like sophomore Calgary Flames draft pick Demetrios Koumontzis, junior Brett Gruber, sophomore PJ Marrocco along with several others.



However, most of the newcomers for the 2019-20 season are expected to have an immediate impact, especially freshman forward Logan Jenuwine. The 21-year-old was electric in juniors last year, setting a new NAHL record with 60 goals in one season.

“I’m so happy to be here,” Jenuwine said. “I committed here just wanting to be here, wanting to build a culture and ‘be the tradition’ like Coach Powers says. And wanting to be with all of the guys, we have a great group of guys.”

But Jenuwine definitely is not alone in new talent added to the Sun Devils’ roster over the offseason.

Junior transfers Willie Knierim and James Sanchez come over from the Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL), which has become a junior team pipeline for ASU. Both have played two NCAA seasons, Knierim for Miami-Ohio and Sanchez, who will possibly be on Walker’s, was a Michigan Wolverine.

“We’re really fortunate to have guys come in that can also put the puck in the net,” Walker said. “We’re looking to build on what we did last year, adding a few more players upfront and on the backend is only going to make us better.”

That backend has the immediate potential to be the best defensive unit the ASU program has had the opportunity to put on the ice.

“Defensively, we should be a lot better,” Powers said. “Our d-core is incredibly deep, and it’s going to be a battle to get into the lineup every night.”

Pasichnuk and Wilson lead a profound group with junior Gvido Jansons, junior Max Balinson, sophomore Jarrod Gourley and sophomore Connor Stuart returning.

The two new freshman defensemen in Jack Judson (BCHL) and Jacob Semik, who decommitted from Michigan, are more than ready for ice time right away as well. Powers confirmed they will be paired together to start the season

“They’re just absolutely dynamite,” Powers said. “They’re ready-made. They’re ready to make an impact right away. They’re steady. They’re responsible.”

With offseason bonding experiences, the Sun Devils have already expedited the gelling process that comes with beginning a new collegiate season. A 12-day trip to China gave this group the ability to grow closer and play competitive hockey together.

Also, Brinson Pasichnuk becoming a married man gathered the squad once more. The wedding was held in Flagstaff, AZ and teammates couldn’t say enough about how amazing it was to be a part of it. Daccord even made an appearance.

Brinson Pasichnuk is the Sun Devils' leader (Sun Devil Athletics Photo)