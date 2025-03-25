Tuesday’s Practice Report

"Nobody cares. We're trying to make last year irrelevant." That quote by head coach Kenny Dillingham manifested the attitude of the first day of spring practice, stressing that a new mindset in 2025 is needed. Here are our takeaways from the Tuesday session:
