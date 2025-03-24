Spring Preview: Defense and Special Teams

Safety Xavion Alford leads a talented secondary which improved its depth from last year

A low number of starters and two deep losses from last year’s roster will make spring practice feature a very talented Sun Devil defense, which, thanks to its continuity, can elevate its performance following a solid 2024 showing. ASU's special teams, though, will have to prove that they have turned the corner after a turbulent year.

Defensive Line

7th YR-SR Anthonie Cooper RS-SR Prince Dorbah RS-SR Elijah O’Neal RS-SR Ian Shewell RS-SR Clayton Smith RS-SR Justin Wodtly SR Jacob Rich Kongaika RS-JR J.P. Deeter RS-JR Blazen Lono-Wong RS-JR Roman Pitre JR C.J. Fite RS-JR Zac Swanson RS-JR Chance Symons RS-SO Mykeil Gardner RS-FR Salesi Manu RS-FR Albert Smith III RS-FR Ramar Williams FR Daeshon Morgan*

Departures: Jeff Clark (graduation); Kyran Bourda (transfer, Texas State), J’Mond Tapp (transfer, Southern Miss), Landen Thomas (transfer, UNLV), Myles Amey, Harold Brooks III, Tristan Monday (transfer)

in 2024, Defensive lineman Clayton Smith had 33 tackles, including 6.0 for loss, with team-highs of 4.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hurries

The Sun Devil defensive line will feature outstanding steadiness from 2024 to 2025 as only one player across the season’s final three-deep for 2024 is gone from the roster (Jeff Clark).

C.J. Fite returns as the headliner of the interior of the defensive line, joined by key contributors from last year, including Jacob Rich Kongaika and Zac Swanson, along with highly versatile defender Justin Wodtly.

Fite, a Second-Team All-Big 12 selection last year and an honorable mention pick for the conference’s Defensive Lineman of the Year posted 30 tackles, including 4.0 for loss with 2.0 sacks, two quarterback hurries, and a fumble recovery, which he returned for a touchdown against Mississippi State.

A former Cincinnati transfer, Wodtly quickly became a defensive playmaker for ASU. He chipped in 26 tackles, including 3.5 for loss with 0.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, three fumble recoveries—one of which returned for a touchdown against Wyoming—and a pass breakup.

An intimidating physical presence inside, Kongaika, formerly a transfer from rival Arizona, collected 10 tackles, including 5.0 for loss with 3.0 sacks, along with one quarterback hurry. Swanson, a local high school product who transferred back home from Texas prior to last season, became a notable contributor and tallied 17 tackles including 2.0 for loss with 0.5 sacks along with one quarterback hurry.

The interior group also features players such as J.P. Deeter and Blazen Lono-Wong, who saw substantial action as reserves in 2024.

Lono-Wong posted six tackles, including a sack last year, but had his most memorable play happen on special teams when he caught a fake punt pass in the Peach Bowl. Deeter added two tackles last season.

At the edge positions, starters Prince Dorbah and Clayton Smith are back, as are key backups Elijah O’Neal and Wodtly, who will continue to see time at multiple line positions. Behind them, young edge competitors, including Albert Smith III and Roman Pitre, are back to compete for reps.

Dorbah and Clayton Smith formed a more than solid pair of defensive ends in 2024, but the duo has much greater potential to generate sacks than the 7.5 combined quarterback takedowns the two collectively registered in 2024.

In all, Clayton Smith had 33 tackles, including 6.0 for loss, with team-highs of 4.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hurries, as well as four pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery, while Dorbah had 12 tackles, including 3.5 for loss with 3.0 sacks, three quarterback hurries, and one pass breakups.

O’Neal was a very pleasant surprise in 2024 as he finished second on the team with 4.0 sacks as part of his 29 total tackles. He posted 4.5 tackles for loss, along with five pass breakups and five quarterback hurries. His five PBUs were the most of any Sun Devil who didn’t play a position in the secondary.

Albert Smith appeared in five games with one tackle last year, and Pitre is credited with nine game appearances in 2024 but did not record any statistics.

A potential x-factor for the defensive line could be seventh-year senior Anthonie Cooper, a local product who returns to action after missing all of last season due to a spring injury.

Cooper, a Goodyear Millenium High School graduate, is the longest-tenured Sun Devil on the roster as he joined the program as a member of its 2019 signing class. He has appeared in 36 career games with 69 total tackles, including 8.0 for loss and 6.0 sacks. He had his best season for ASU in 2021 when he appeared in all 13 games and posted 30 tackles, including 5.0 for loss with 3.5 sacks.

Another Arizona high school graduate looking to make an impact is My’Keil Gardner, a Peoria Liberty High School product who transferred to Arizona State from Oregon. Gardner appeared in three games with one tackle for the Ducks as a true freshman in 2023 but missed all of last season due to injury.

Salesi Manu and Ramar Williams from the 2024 class will also add depth, as will returners Ian Shewell and Chance Symons. Manu is credited with two game appearances last year, while Shewell and Symons each played in one game and posted one tackle in 2024.

In the summer, true freshman Daeshon Morgan will join the team and complete for action in the interior of the defensive line.

Linebacker Keyshaun Elliott tallied 65 tackles including 4.0 for loss with 2.0 sacks in 2024

Linebacker

RS-SR Zyrus Fiaseu RS-SR Krew Jackson SR Jordan Crook SR Keyshaun Elliott RS-JR Tate Romney SO Martell Hughes RS-FR Prayer Young-Blackgoat FR Tristan Bacon* FR Lee Fuimaono* FR Isaiah Iosefa Departures: Caleb McCullough (graduation); K’Vion Thunderbird (transfer, Fresno State)

Arizona State football was a feel-good story in 2024, and one of several players who personified that feeling was Caleb McCullough, who had been with the program since 2020, remained a Sun Devil through tremendously dark times, and ended up being a key playmaker and an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selection as a senior on a College Football Playoff team.

With McCullough moving on, the spring should see consistent competition at linebacker, with three primary candidates as suitors for the top spots among the position group.

Keyshaun Elliott, Jordan Crook, and Zyrus Fiaseu – all of whom transferred into the program prior to last season – all contributed at high levels while also experiencing some ups and downs during the 2024 season.

Of the trio, Elliott had the best season in terms of statistics as he tallied 65 tackles, including 4.0 for loss with 2.0 sacks, along with two quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, and one interception in 13 games. However, Elliott opened the season with 33 tackles across the first four games but only posted 32 tackles across the remaining nine games he played. Elliott, who posted 111 tackles for New Mexico State in 2023, will be asked to have a more complete start-to-finish campaign for ASU in 2025.

Conversely, Crook had a generally quiet start to the season but emerged as a force as the year advanced. In total, the former Arkansas transfer had 57 tackles, including 3.5 for loss with two pass breakups and an interception. Crook missed the first three games of the season but ended up with four games with at least seven tackles, including a season-high nine against UCF.

After coming to ASU from San Diego State, Fiaseu opened the year with fireworks with a pick-six on Wyoming’s opening drive in the season opener, but he only had one game – a five-tackle outing against Mississippi State – with more than four tackles. In all, he collected 34 tackles, including 3.0 for loss, with two pass breakups, one quarterback hurry, and one interception. Though those numbers are by no means bad, in 2023, he was San Diego State’s Team MVP after contributing 66 tackles, including 11.5 for loss with 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

Like Elliott, Fiaseu has proven at the college level to be a top-tier playmaker and undoubtedly will have increased performance expectations for 2025.

Adding quality, experienced depth to the linebacker room is Tate Romney, a former BYU transfer and graduate of Chandler High School. Last season, he missed half the season but collected five tackles and a quarterback hurry in seven games. In 2023, Romney was a pleasant surprise on a team that endured a variety of issues as he tied for fourth on the team with 52 tackles in 12 games, adding 4.0 for loss with 1.0 sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one quarterback hurry.

Also adding substantial depth – and a player who could be one to watch as a candidate to step into an advanced role in 2025 – is true sophomore Martell Hughes, who earned immediate playing time last year and made his mark on defense and special teams.

On the year, Hughes appeared in 13 games with 15 tackles and also made a critical play with a punt block against UCF that was returned for a touchdown by Montana Warren. For his efforts last season, Hughes was an Honorable Mention selection for the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.

Krew Jackson, a former Kansas State transfer and high school graduate of Queen Creek High School, will add veteran depth at linebacker. Jackson appeared in 13 games last season and registered four total tackles.

Redshirt freshman Prayer Young-Blackgoat and true freshman Isaiah Iosefa will also compete for time at linebacker this spring. Iosefa, evaluated by Rivals as a safety, comes to ASU from Hawaii and will begin his college career this spring.

In the fall, local product Tristan Bacon, a two-star linebacker from Glendale’s Raymond S. Kellis High School, and Lee Fuimaono, a three-star California product, will join the program to start their college playing careers.

Cornerback Javan Robinson tied for the team lead with three interceptions

Cornerback

RS-SR Nyland Green RS-JR Javan Robinson JR Keith Abney II RS-FR Rodney Bimage RS-FR Plas Johnson RS-FR Tony Louis-Nkuba FR Joseph Smith

Poised last season with the challenge of replacing its starting cornerbacks with a duo consisting of a young sophomore and a first-year transfer, there was skepticism last year regarding how quickly and how effectively the combination of Keith Abney and Javan Robinson would perform.

As the season progressed, the pair grew more confident and capable with each passing week. Now, with a year under their belts as ASU’s cornerbacks tag team, Abney and Robinson are back as the assumed starting corners for 2025.

Statistically, last season, Abney posted 52 tackles with nine pass breakups and two quarterback hurries, while Robinson posted 43 tackles, including one for loss with four pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Additionally, Abney and Robinson tied for the team lead with three interceptions each. If ASU's overall pass rush capabilities and sack numbers improve this year, we should see this tandem showed marked improvement on what was already a solid 2024 showing.

With the dismissal and subsequent transfer to UNLV of last year’s third cornerback, Laterrence Welch, ASU acquired Nyland Green, a veteran cornerback who, on paper, provides tremendous intrigue.

A four-star prospect rated the No. 9 cornerback and No. 126 overall recruit for the 2021 class, Green began his career at Georgia, where he appeared in 26 games with 12 tackles, two pass deflections, and won two national championships. He transferred to Purdue for the 2024 season, where he started seven of eight games played and collected 23 tackles with 2.0 sacks and five pass breakups.

Entering his final collegiate season, with Abney and Robinson essentially entrenched as the starting pair of corners, Green provides an experienced presence. He is the only senior in the cornerbacks’ room, and he should push for ample playing time in the secondary.

Also competing for a two-deep spot will be a trio of impressive redshirt freshmen in Rodney Bimage, Plas Johnson, and Tony Louis-Nkuba.

Though he redshirted, Bimage received the most playing time of this trio last year. He is credited with five game appearances and four tackles, including one for loss.

Johnson, a high three-star recruit from Scottsdale’s Chaparral High School, played in two games and tallied three tackles last season.

Louis-Nkuba, the highest-rated defensive signee from the high school ranks for its 2024 class, was a four-star prospect rated the No. 36 cornerback recruit in the country. He did not make any game appearances during the 2024 season.

True freshman Joseph Smith also will battle for game reps, though it may be difficult to avoid a redshirt season in 2025.

Safety Myles Rowser (4) led ASU with 98 tackles in 2024 (Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Safety and Nickel

RS-SR Xavion Alford RS-SR Kyndrich Breedlove SR Myles Rowser RS-SO Montana Warren RS-SO Adrian Wilson SO Kyan McDonald RS-FR Chris Johnson II FR Xavier Skowron FR Benjamin Alefaio*

Departures (Cornerback and Safety): Shamari Simmons (graduation); Keontez Bradley (transfer, Buffalo), Cole Martin (transfer, UCLA), Laterrance Welch (transfer, UNLV), Kamari Wilson (transfer, Memphis); Kayman Rawls, Ja’Mori Williams (undisclosed).

Last season, ASU had a tremendous trio of safeties in the form of the immeasurably valuable Shamari Simmons, the previous season’s team MVP for ASU, along with the incredibly talented pair of Xavion Alford and Myles “Ghost” Rowser.

Alford, who unjustly had to sit out the 2023 season at Arizona State due to being a two-time transfer from Texas to USC and USC to ASU, returned with a vengeance and was the team’s most decorated defensive player in terms of postseason honors. He was the only Sun Devil defender to be named First-Team All-Big 12 last year and was also an Honorable Mention selection for the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

In his first season on the field for the Sun Devils, Alford posted 85 tackles with five pass breakups, two interceptions, and one quarterback hurry. Entering his final year of college eligibility, Alford is expected to be one of the top defenders in the Big 12 and could be up for consideration for even greater preseason honors.

After transferring to ASU from New Mexico State, Rowser quickly asserted himself as one of the most ferocious tacklers in college football. He ultimately led ASU with 98 tackles, including 3.5 for loss with 1.0 sack, five pass breakups, and two quarterback hurries.

An Honorable Mention-All Big 12 choice last season, Rowser again figures to be a force in the Sun Devil secondary in 2025.

A plausible option to open spring practices at starting nickel defensive back in place of Simmons is Montana Warren, who saw action in the role in the first half of the Peach Bowl when Simmons had to serve a first-half suspension following a second-half targeting penalty called on him in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Last season, Warren appeared in all 14 games and posted seven tackles on the year. He also made a critical special teams play against UCF when he returned a punt blocked by Martell Hughes for a touchdown.

Adrian Wilson was a sought-after transfer addition made by ASU this past winter from Washington State, but injury issues are expected to generally keep him away from action this spring. Last season, he appeared in all 12 games for the Cougars with five starts, collecting 47 tackles, including 2.5 for loss with three pass breakups and one forced fumble. He appeared in four games in 2023 with six tackles but maintained a redshirt.

Kyndrich Breedlove comes to ASU for his fourth and final collegiate stop. He played 10 games across the 2021-22 seasons at Ole Miss, then appeared in nine games with 12 tackles in 2023 for Colorado. Most recently, he started 11 of 12 games played at Purdue last season and posted a career-best stat line of 40 tackles with a team-high two interceptions. He will be squarely in the mix to possibly start at nickel.

Last season, Kyan McDonald was thrust into the lineup as a true freshman and ultimately appeared in 10 games with one tackle on the year. He figures to be another option for the open starting nickel back spot, with Simmons having exhausted all college eligibility.

Redshirt freshman Chris Johnson and true freshman Xavier Skowron will also compete for time this spring. Johnson did not make any game appearances while he redshirted in 2024. Benjamin Alefaio will also enter the mix upon his arrival on campus this summer.

Jack Bal, Adama Fall, Nikko Klemm, Joseph McGinnis, and Tommy Romano also add depth across the secondary. Of this list, Fall is the only one credited with any game action last season. He appeared in all 14 games and posted one tackle and one quarterback hurry.

ASU punter Kanyon Floyd (ASU Athletics Photo)