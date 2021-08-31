Sun Devil Athletics outline additions to fan experience ahead of new season

It’s been 640 days since No. 25 Arizona State rallied from a first-half deficit to defeat Arizona 24-14 to close out the 2019 regular season. In front of a raucous crowd of 54,074 fans, recent ASU greats such as Eno Benjamin and Brandon Aiyuk paraded around Frank Kush Field parading the Sun Devils’ third straight Territorial Cup victory for all to see while fans and media alike stormed the game-worn green grass.





However, as the fans donning maroon and gold happily paraded out of the stadium, no one knew they would be unable to enter the stadium’s gates for an unprecedented 21-month period that saw attendance slashed to limited friends and family, as well as media and staff for one football game and a plethora of women’s soccer games with COVID-19 rampant.





On Thursday, that seemingly endless waiting period finally comes to an end, as Sun Devil Stadium welcomes back the masses for ASU’s home opener against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. According to Sun Devil Athletics Senior Associate Athletic Director and Head of Ticketing for Sun Devil Stadium Michael Meitin, stadium officials are “selling to full capacity” and are expecting “around 45,000 fans” to attend and watch the Sun Devils for the first time in a long time.





With the lengthened period of mandatory fan absence, Meitin and his team surveyed fans across the duration of the offseason and the 2020 shortened season to gauge needs for stadium improvements for the day Sun Devil supporters would finally return.





With Thursday’s opener imminent, Meitin outlined three key areas of the fan experience that have been overhauled on Monday afternoon: speed of entry, more pregame tailgate options, and a wider array of concession selections.





Sun Devil Athletics will debut new metal detectors at the southwest entrance of the stadium, trialing the new technology at the “highest traffic area,” according to Meitin. These detectors contain a greater number of magnets than their predecessors, decreasing the likelihood of annoying false positives that require fans to repeat the process of passing through the metal detector, which increases entry time and decreases efficiency. Another added benefit is fans will not have to remove items from their pockets when passing through.





“(Speed of entry) is one of the biggest areas (of issue) we noticed on gameday,” Meitin explained to reporters on Monday. “Someone goes through the metal detector; it generates a false positive, they have to check their pockets again and go through once more. That takes a lot of time.”





“(With the new detectors) you don’t have to take anything out of your pockets, and it won’t give the false positives.”



