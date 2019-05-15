Spring Snapshot: Washington State
Without looking at the 2018 Pac-12 standings, some may be surprised to realize that it was actually Washington State at 11-2 that posted the best overall record in the conference last season. Even ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news