Spring Snapshot: USC
Whether it was a seismic hire of a head coach or a transfer portal class that tops all of college football, no one could blame USC and its fans for the abundance of optimism these days. Trojan Spor...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news