Spring Snapshot: UCLA
Between a 3-9 record and a 2019 recruiting class ranked in the lower tier of the conference, the Westwood tenure of head coach Chip Kelly was off to a rocky start. Yet, at the conclusion of UCLA’s ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news