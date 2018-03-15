“We’ve known each other a long, long time, and that goes back to my days as a head coach at West Georgia, he was in the league at North Alabama,” Fisher told DevilsDigest.com . “Then, we were at Temple together, I was a coordinator, he was a wide-out guy, we flip-flopped roles here, but through that, we’ve maintained a relationship and a friendship that goes way beyond X’s and O’s.”

One of the main draws that lured former Western Illinois (FCS) head coach to ASU was his long-standing relationship with Likens.

Leading up to Arizona State football’s 2018 spring practices, DevilsDigest.com takes an in-depth look at each of the Sun Devils positions heading into spring ball. Today, we look at ASU’s wide receivers and tight ends.

One change that might occur under Likens is a greater utilization of the tight end position, which accounted for just six total catches last season.

"I like physically imposing your will on the other team. I think the only way you do that is running the football,” Likens said. “There is always going to be that element of what I believe in. That’s why I can’t ever be just a 10 personnel, throw the football kind of guy. There will always be an element of bringing a fullback or a tight end in there and trying to rough the other team up.”

While Fisher is new, ASU’s offensive scheme won’t be changing much. Likens is aiming to build around the balanced offense former OC Billy Napier began to install last season.

Added John Humphrey: “He stresses the details for all the receivers. That’s the thing I see (the same) between them two.”

“Of course Likens wants somebody who knows, speaks the same language as him. It’s been good,” said redshirt junior Ryan Newsome.

“(He) resembles coach Likens a lot,” junior Kyle Williams said. “I love the energy he brings and the techniques he’s taught us even these first couple days.”

He could be asked to become more of a pure-possession target this year.

Last season, Williams emerged as ASU’s second-leading receiver, making 66 catches for 763 yards and seven touchdowns. He spent most of the 2017 split either out wide, where he could use his speed to get open downfield or lined up a shade inside to makes plays over the middle.

The senior – who made 33 catches for 558 yards and over 25 first downs – has moved to safety this spring, forcing ASU to find another go-to slot target in his place.

Though the Sun Devils didn’t graduate any of their top six receivers last season, there is one obvious loss to the pass-catching group: Jalen Harvey.

“I think we have a good group of tight ends that are going to surprise some people,” Yantis said. “You look at how they evolve and they are young, but the offense that they were in last year didn’t really allow them to be part of the passing game, per say. I think what we are doing and what coach Likens is doing is involving them.”

Recruiting coordinator Donnie Yantis was added as the new tenth member of the Sun Devils’ coaching staff this offseason to take over the tight end group.

“You have to think of the big picture: If I want Ceejhay French-Love and I want Tommy Hudson to think of themselves as skill guys, then I better scheme and get the ball in their hands at times and just distribute the ball,” Likens said.

Redshirt sophomore Frank Darby will also be looking to build off a promising 2017 after he made nine catches for 234 yards, his 26 yards-per-reception leading the team.

Elsewhere, redshirt juniors John Humphrey and Ryan Newsome are looking to bounce-back from injury-plagued campaigns last fall. Both speedy targets recorded less than 200 yards in 2017 but could find bigger spots in ASU’s receiver rotation thanks to the shuffle caused by Harvey’s switch to safety.

ASU’s leading receiver, N’Keal Harry, is back for likely his final collegiate season too after topping the Sun Devils in receptions, yards, and touchdowns last year. He is on pace to be a potential high-round NFL draft pick next summer.

“A player that of his caliber and now the money those guys are making, in my mind I’m already like, ‘Yeah, this is going to happen,’” Likens said when asked if he thinks 2018 will be Harry’s last at ASU. “And if it doesn’t, that will be a nice pleasant surprise and that will be great.”

At tight end, the Sun Devils have nine players listed on their roster at the position, though senior Ceejhay French-Love and Tommy Hudson both return as the leading candidates for playing time.

“Coach Likens has done a really good job with our staff and has narrowed more of a fine focus on what we are going to do offensively which is to include those tight ends in our run game and our pass game as well,” Yantis said. “It’s my job as a coach to help those kids reach their potential.”

THINGS TO WATCH FOR THIS SPRING

1) HOW WILL ASU REPLACE JALEN HARVEY: Though Kyle Williams is expected to fill Jalen Harvey’s position this season as the predominant slot receiver, it will take a greater collective effort from the Sun Devils to replace Harvey’s uncanny ability to move the chains.

It wasn’t just Harvey’s 6-1, 200-pound frame that helped him collected over 25 first down balls last season. He had a knack for finding open space on the field and connecting with quarterback Manny Wilkins. That dependability, especially on third downs, was critical for ASU at times last fall. Finding another method to move the sticks will be crucial this spring.

2) WHO WILL BE THE SUN DEVILS DEEP THREAT: Last year, quarterback Manny Wilkins had just the 49th-best yards per completion rating in college football. His deep-passing game wasn’t helped by a lack of true down-field weapons. John Humphrey and Ryan Newsome were supposed to be those guys before being limited by injuries. Frank Darby improved as the season went on but still finished with only nine total catches. If no one emerges this spring, incoming freshmen Geordon Porter and Brandon Aiyuk might become options once they arrive in the fall.

3) WHERE IS N’KEAL HARRY’S CEILING: The former 4-star recruit has developed into a dynamic all-around receiver for ASU in his first two seasons. He nearly doubled his freshman year stats in 2017, finishing with 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns. He could be as high as a first-round pick in next year’s NFL draft and might become one of the country’s elite receivers if he can take another step forward this spring.

SPRING BALL ROSTER AND PROJECTED ROLES

STARTERS

N’Keal Harry (6-4, 216, Junior): Harry developed into a legitimate No. 1 receiver last season, finishing in the top-15 nationally in receiving yards – one of only four underclassmen to do so. His next step is perfecting his technique. As Likens said, “He has to trust technique to get him open and not just running into guys and being strong and trying to throw them off of you and run a route. You can’t do that anymore and he’s not going to be able to do that at the next level either.”

Kyle Williams (5-10, 180, Junior): Williams will be the main candidate to replace Jalen Harvey in the slot this season. As a smaller option, he won’t play with the same brute physicality as Harvey but has the speed and smarts to find open space in the field.

Frank Darby (6-0, 190, Redshirt-Sophomore): There will be a tight competition between Darby and John Humphrey for the starting spot at the “Z” wide receiver position as ASU’s primary deep threat this offseason. But Darby led the Sun Devils in yards per reception last season and emerged as a reliable catcher of the football, a skill Likens complimented multiple times when asked about Darby last season.

Ceejhay French-Love (6-4, 246, Senior): French-Love became the starting tight end last year after Jay Jay Wilson’s mid-season move to linebacker. Though he made just three total catches, he was on the receiving end of a N’Keal Harry touchdown pass versus Stanford and a game-clinching fourth-down conversion against Washington. If the tight ends truly are included more in the passing game, French-Love is in line to be the biggest beneficiary.

BACKUP WIDE RECEIVERS (In order of class)

John Humphrey (5-11, 174, R-Junior): Injuries limited the former Oklahoma transfer last season but after the first day of spring practice on Tuesday, Humphrey said he felt 100 percent. “I’m back to being John-John,” he added. He showed flashes of his down-the-field ability last season, highlighted by his lone touchdown catch – a 60-yard bomb in the season opener against New Mexico State.

Ryan Newsome (5-8, 176, R-Junior): Like Humphrey, Newsome transferred from a Big 12 school (Texas) yet struggled to produce in his debut campaign at ASU last fall. His best performance came in the Sun Bowl, where he made three catches for 65 yards – both season highs. He could be used as a deep threat or in screen situations as one of the faster pass catchers on the team.

Terrell Chatman (6-3, 193, R-Junior): Despite his exceptional size and raw gifts, Chatman has yet to pan out in Tempe. He has appeared in just 10 total games in his career, making all of one catch. However, he might have a chance to move up in the receiver rotation after Harvey’s switch to defense.

Trent Gilbert (6-2, 192, R-Junior): Gilbert walked-on to ASU coming out of high school, aiming to become the Sun Devils’ punter. Unfortunately for him, Matt Haack turned into an NFL caliber punter, forcing Gilbert (who was a 1,000-yard receiver in high school) to become a wideout. He has yet to make an impact as a pass catcher.

Jeremy Smith (6-1, 176, R-Sophomore): The former highs school quarterback has bounced around the depth chart in his first two seasons. He was a scout signal caller during his true freshman season and a safety last spring before settling into the receivers group in the fall to make a single appearance.

Curtis Hodges (6-7, 220, Sophomore): Hodges used his size to get onto the field in his freshman year, making five catches and hauling in a touchdown with his lengthy 6-7 frame. More development this spring could see him nail a spot as a second-string receiver and red zone target.

Trevor Russell (5-10, 186, R-Freshman): The productive high school receiver redshirted last year and has a way’s to go before cracking ASU’s rotation as a wideout.

Daniel Sanders-Effiong (6-0, 190, R-Freshman): After redshirting last year, Sander-Effiong figures to be near the bottom of the depth chart at the start of spring practice.

Andrew Noble (5-8, 157, R-Freshman): Another depth option after redshirting in his first year on campus in 2017.

BACK UP TIGHT ENDS

Josh Pokraka (6-0, 233, Senior): The perennial scout-teamer has in just four career games as a Sun Devil and again finds himself as a depth and special teams option for ASU coming into the spring.

Tommy Hudson (6-5, 240, R-Junior): Hudson will enter camp as the returning No. 2 tight end after he played in all 13 games last season, providing help with his strong blocking abilities along the line of scrimmage. He could see his role increase too if the tight ends become more involved in the passing game.

Alex Otero (6-4, 263, Junior): The JUCO transfer appeared in eight games for ASU last season.

Other listed tight ends: Kyle Remo (6-3, 198, R-Sophomore), Jared Bubak (6-5, 242, R-Sophomore), Michael Gombert (6-4, 237, R-Freshman), Mark Walton (6-5, 242, R-Freshman)

Note: This list does not include incoming freshman from the 2018 class who will not arrive until the fall.

*Other positional previews:





March 5: Safeties

March 8: Cornerbacks

March 12: Linebackers

March 13: Defensive Line