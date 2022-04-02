Spencer Torkelson placed on the Tigers' opening day roster

Two years ago, Spencer Torkelson was one of the best hitters in college baseball. His sole focus then was to captain an Arizona State team that looked bound for a deep postseason run with a realistic shot at the College World Series. Although COVID derailed those plans, Torkelson was hardly deterred in his personal journey. He was selected first overall in the 2020 draft by the Detroit Tigers; what he’s done since then has been nothing short of remarkable. Twenty one months after commissioner Rob Manfred read his name to kick off the virtually held draft, Detroit is making Torkelson a big leaguer. The organization announced Saturday morning that the 22-year-old former ASU player will be on the roster when the Tigers host the White Sox later this week.





Torkelson’s rapid ascent through the minor leagues defies conventional wisdom but shouldn’t truly surprise those that watched him in maroon and gold. He blasted 54 homers in 129 games, batting .340 and driving in a jaw-dropping 130 runs. He burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2018 and hasn’t looked back since. He set the NCAA freshman home run record that season with 25 and added 12 doubles and 40 walks to supplement his long ball prowess.





His minor league statistics follow a similar trajectory. With the pandemic ending the 2020 season for minor leaguers, most of Trokelson’s draft classmates have been delayed in their path to the bigs. The Tigers haven’t slowed his progress at all, however, and it’s paying dividends. Torkelson has shown all the characteristics of a prolific major league power bat during relatively brief stops at all four minor league levels. His trademark opposite field power made the jump to the professional ranks, with tons of success against plus velocity stuff (98+).





The endorsements have been plenty along the way, but perhaps none hold more weight than that of future first-ballot Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera. Cabrera, one of the greatest hitters in the storied history of the Tigers, has praised Torkelson several times both during last season and this spring. When asked about his playing time at first base, he alluded to taking more DH at-bats because “we want Torkelson up here.” Cabrera’s assessment of Torkelson is by no means a radical take, but it shows that even those with the most precise and advanced knowledge of hitting are as impressed as the rest of us.





Cabrera was present in manager AJ Hinch’s office when Torkelson was given the news every prospect dreams of. In what was called an “emotional moment,” Cabrera presented Trokelson with a first baseman’s glove.





Arizona State’s fourth ever no, 1 overall selection will debut in the big leagues faster than any of his three predecessors. While it’s not certain when he will truly debut, as the opening day lineup won’t be set until the day of, it’s reasonable to assume the Tigers plan to have him in the starting lineup early and often. For Sun Devil fans who have missed seeing Tork bombs in person, the Tigers visit Chase Field for a three-game set with the Diamondbacks in late June.





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!



