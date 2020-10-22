ASUDevils - Special teams boast an experienced group of kickers

Without games to be played during September and October, Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards has probably been watching more college football than ever. Gaining a greater perspective for what’s going on in the surrounding conferences as the Sun Devils prepare for their season-opener with USC on Nov. 7; Edwards has been able to witness the effects a season during a pandemic has done to the programs participating so far.





It goes without saying that there’s always a level of sloppiness early in a season. Preseason games are non-existent at the collegiate level, thus creating an added importance on getting things right and ready during preseason practices. In particular, perhaps no unit has fewer opportunities to get things right than the special teams department, with one mistake resulting in a muffed punt or blocked kick being the potential difference in one-score games – something the Sun Devils have found themselves in frequently during Edwards’ first two seasons in Tempe.





“It’s critical,” Edwards said Wednesday of Arizona State’s ability to execute in the special teams department. “It’s a phase that we have some guys that have played on special teams the last couple of years, which is good. But it’s going to be a very critical part of how we play.”





Coaching decisions remain critical in the special teams’ area, too. Even some of the best teams in the country have struggled with the proverbial third phase of the game. During No. 1 Clemson’s recent victory over then No. 7 Miami, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney took the blame for a 61-yard field goal attempt that ended up getting blocked and returned for a touchdown.





Moments such as that have allowed Edwards and the Sun Devils to take extra notice heading into Pac-12 play.





“When you think about what has gone on early in games; there’s been a lot of mishaps in special teams play. Whether it’s been blocked kicks, whatever it may be, you see it, and you don’t want to go down that road.





“That’s a bad road to go down, and I think we have some experience over there. We have two experienced kickers that have kicked, which helps you. We have some coverage units that have played together, but we’re going to also allow some young guys to be a part of it as well.”





Much of the start of the 2019 season was spent discussing an injury to former kicker Brandon Ruiz and the impact it may have on the Sun Devils’ field goal kicking proficiency. Redshirt junior Cristian Zendejas was able to succeed at this position with accuracy and reliability, leading to Ruiz’s eventual transfer to Mississippi State.





In taking over Ruiz’s starting role, Zendejas was 19 of 23 on field goal attempts, with a season-long of 43 yards last year.





“I think [Cristian Zendejas] has definitely gotten stronger,” special teams coordinator Shawn Slocum told reporters Tuesday. “He’s probably added five yards to his distance, and his consistency has been good.”





When redshirt junior Michael Turk signed with an agent and declared for the NFL Draft following the Sun Devils’ 20-14 Sun Bowl win, Arizona State dipped its toes into the transfer portal to pick up former Florida State kicker and punter Logan Tyler. But after going undrafted, Turk applied for a hardship waiver with the NCAA and was given back his two years of remaining eligibility. This was a historic decision involving a college player being able to return to school after participating in the NFL combine.





“I had to write a paper,” Turk explained of his process for regaining eligibility. “I had to give details why I deserved to get a hardship [waiver] for my eligibility to come back. Really, it was in their hands, and I was praying about it, and thankfully they let me come back.”





“I’m surprised because it was something that had never been done,” Slocum mentioned. “On the other hand, the strangeness of what we’re all going through as a society has played a part in this, and I think the NCAA made a fair decision in granting his eligibility back to him because he was not able to do some of the things necessary to enter the NFL.”





During his first year on the field for Arizona State, Turk was named a Ray Guy Award semifinalist with a Pac-12 leading 46 yards per punt. Upon his return, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound redshirt junior was named to the Ray Guy Award watch list after breaking numerous records in his first year as a Sun Devil.





“There’s a lot to the punting game in terms of what type of ball you hit and where you hit the ball, the direction of the ball,” Slocum said. “I think he’s just improved in all those areas and his consistency.”





Even with the return of Turk, Arizona State honored Tyler’s scholarship offer. His addition allows for versatility in the Sun Devils’ kicking game with his ability to play both positions if need be. In 2019, ASU converted just five of its eight field goal attempts of 40 yards or longer, and less than half of the teams’ kickoffs went for touchbacks. Tyler is expected to contribute heavily in both areas for the Sun Devils.





“He’s a very talented young man,” Slocum noted, with Tyler being a former Under Armour All-American. “He’s been a bright addition for us, and I think he’ll be instrumental in a number of areas as we move forward.





The return game for Arizona State faces the same question as the offense: who will replace outgoing senior wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk? The first-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers was a formidable playmaker for the Sun Devils in both the kick and punt return game, leaving behind him a void that has still yet to be solidified heading into the upcoming season.





While the offensive side of the ball appears to have its answer with a greater role now slated for senior Frank Darby and a talented group of young freshmen, the return game is still an aspect Slocum said he wants to give more time to.





“There’s so many variables involved with [the return game],” said Slocum. “You have to react to a ball that’s flying in the air, and they are all different. You also have to be aware of where you are on the field, what the opponent is doing, and aware of what our play call is.





“It’s an evolving situation daily, and we work on one or the other or both on a daily basis. I’ve seen some very positive things. Last year you look at us, we had one guy who was really good… this year, we have a number of guys who I think are on the verge of becoming really good. Their opportunities are in front of them, and each day it’s an evaluation process that we’re going through as a coaching staff.





“At the end of the day, I think it’ll be a very positive part of our special teams.”





