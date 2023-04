ASU’s 2023 spring practice slate is in the books. With staff writer Cole Topham and Publisher Hod Rabino joining us in the studio, podcast hosts Brad Denny and Joe Healey break down the quarterback competition, major developments, break down the quarterback competition, major developments, key position battles, questions both raised and answered and the Sun Devils’ updated offseason to-do list.

LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE ​Stream | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Stitcher | iHeart Radio | Pocket Casts