Nearly 20 years ago, the Sun Devils were able to land some of the best players out of Corona (Calif.) Centennial High School, such as Brandon Magee, Vontaze Burfict, and Will Sutton. It's certainly a pipeline that Arizona State would like to re-establish, and today, those efforts took a huge step in that direction as one of the leading Huskies' wide receivers, Cory Butler, committed to ASU during his official visit.

In his junior year, Butler hauled in 51 receptions for 837 yards in games (for a 16.4-yard average), scoring six touchdowns, as well as posting a kickoff return for a touchdown for a 9-3 Centennial squad that finished No. 3 in the state last season and 14th nationally. He's also a gifted track athlete, recording a personal best of 10.55 in the 100-meter dash.

The wide receiver who is ranked as the no. 89 2025 prospect in California chose ASU over Utah, BYU, Arizona, and Bosie State, among others.





He's the second wide receiver to pledge to the Sun Devils in this class, joining four-star prospect Adrian Wilson and the seventh California player to join ASU in this class. His Centennial High School teammate Tavian McNair was also on the visit with him to Tempe and could very well continue to be his teammate on the collegiate level.



