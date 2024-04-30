Even in an ever-changing college football recruing landscape, there is one facet that seems to face the test of time: the team who first offers a prospect tends to land that recruit. Such is the case with 6-6 240-pound Orange (Calif.) Lutheran tight end Aaron (AJ) Ia, who committed to the Sun Devils while on his official visit and made his pledge public today.

“I know I can fit in with this offense,” Ia said. “I like the culture around the football program, and I know they have a bright future. I want to be a part of the rebuild. I want to be a part of all the success to come. The visit felt like home and I felt very welcomed there. All the people I met on the visit knew me and showed me love.

My teammate Ben (ASU defensive back commit Benji Alefaio) was there last week so he told me what to expect, but that visit still exceeded my expectations.





“Coach Arroyo (Offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo) pulled up clips and certain. The plays pretty much matched our playbook from last year, and that matched my play style and how he wanted his tight ends to play. I feel like I’m going to be a good addition to their offense. Coach Mohns (tight ends coach Jason Mohns) has been consistent with me ever since he was the first college coach to offer me. He told me that he likes my willingness to block because most tight ends can be glorified receivers, and he also likes how I run routes.”





Ia, who will graduate in December, has 20 Power Four offers and was seriously considering Auburn and Washington in recent weeks. He is the fourth Southern California pledge in ASU's 2025 class, joining QB Michael Tollefson, OL Matai Jefferson, and his high teammate DB Benjamin Alefaio. All four of these ASU commits are also Top-75 California prospects in this class.