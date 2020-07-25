ASUDevils - SoCal OL Austin Barry commits to ASU as the Sun Devils’ 18th pledge

Recruits want to wait right now. They really do. But they’ve been waiting for months and their no more sure than they were in March when official visits might again be possible or, heck, if college football is going to get played. And, so, they commit to secure a spot, whether or not they’ve ever seen the school they’re pledging their next four years to.

Austin Barry, a three-star offensive lineman with an imposing 6-foot-6, 270-pound frame understood all that.

No official visits until who knows when. Regular self-guided visits, though, those were fine. So Barry and his family loaded up in their car for an old fashioned college road trip.

From his home in Riverside, Calif. about three weeks ago, Barry trekked first out to Tempe to check out Arizona State’s campus then hit the University of Utah in Salt Lake City and finished up taking a self-guided tour around the UCLA campus and the Rose Bowl in nearby Southern California.

Barry’s first visit stuck out.

“I really liked what I saw. It’s an evolving campus, so there were buildings under construction and everything,” Barry said of ASU, adding that he didn’t tell coaches he was going. Knowing he couldn’t meet with them in person, he just asked for recommendations when he arrived. “I really liked it and enjoyed it.”

Barry enjoyed Tempe enough to pledge his commitment to the Sun Devils tonight.

I’m 1000% in!! 🔱👀😈 like it was meant to be since my freshman year pic.twitter.com/HgKZtiTact — Austin Barry (@avstinnb) July 26, 2020

“He’s going to bring his ‘A’ game every week, and he’s going to take care of his business,” said Dennis Brown, Barry’s coach at J.W. North High. “He’s an athlete, and it shows. He can carry his frame and move around pretty well.”

Becoming Arizona State’s 18th commit in the 2021 class, Barry joins four other offensive linemen -- Marcus Mbow (Wisc.), Isaiah World (Calif.), Charles Armstrong (Fla.) and Isaia Glass (Ari.) -- who are all three-star prospects and 6-foot-5 or taller.

Despite the significant distance separating Barry and his future teammates, they’re grown close virtually. Mbow -- along with ASU commits Garrett Gillette and Finn Collins -- started a Snapchat group chat to help build relationships between ASU’s commits and highly-recruited prospects. They named it “Skrilla” and use it as a type of communication tool to help dictate their futures.

“That’s kind of what me and Marcus (Mbow) have been talking about,” Barry said. “Like, ‘Yo, if you want to go to ASU, let me know. We can team up and get one of the best O-lines in the Pac-12.’ I was like, ‘Sounds like a deal.’”

Mbow announced his decision on Thursday. Less than a week later, Barry kept his end of the bargain.

“To have other guys like me with the same intentions going to the same place,” Barry said, “that’s going to be pretty dangerous, I think, for the next couple of years.” Recruiting analyst, Cody Cameron said that aside from the requisite length that the ASU staff has established in recruiting lemme on both ends of the ball, in Barry, the Sun Devils also get a technically sound player.