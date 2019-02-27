The question will be posed endless times between now and May. It’s one that Tracy Smith has tried to eliminate from his lexicon but one that, with every close win, swirls around the seats of Phoenix Municipal Stadium as a reminder for how far they’ve come.





Would the Sun Devils have won that game last year?





The images of Alec Marsh chucking a routine underhand throw three feet over Spencer Torkelson’s head. Of Connor Higgins throwing a ninth-inning wild pitch that allowed the winning run to score against Saint Mary’s. Of Hunter Bishop dropping a practice pop-up against Arizona, allowing runs to score in the seventh for what would become a Wildcats’ walk off.





They’re seared into the minds of those around Tempe,





Sun Devil players and coaches haven’t forgotten some of the horrid mistakes and mishaps of a year ago. Heck, eight games in, it’s not 100 percent clear that they are all fixed. But after ASU’s 4-3 victory over Pepperdine (3-4) in front of 1,776 Tuesday, it showed it can still win despite a few blips.





After a fielding error by third baseman Gage Workman in the top of the eighth inning that allowed runners on first and second, freshman Blake Burzell came into pitch.





Burzell, who only threw his high-velocity fastball which topped out at 94 mph Tuesday, was named the opening-day closer but, because of continuous Sun Devil blowouts, never got to try his hand in the role.





Tuesday was his first litmus test.





How the ASU (8-0) defense responded drew flashbacks. With one out and runners first and second, Pepperdine left fielder Matt Kanfer grounded a ball to Swift at second. A quick flip to Alika Williams standing on second would lead to a double play, an inning-ender to throw a little confidence on Burzell.





Instead, Swift threw the ball about two feet away from Williams outreached arm. Bases-loaded, everyone’s safe.