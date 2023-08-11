Throughout the course of Arizona State’s fall camp, there has been an increased focus on the battle for the starting job at quarterback. By default, it is overshadowing the competition at the slot receiver position between both graduate students, Melquan Stovall and Gio Sanders. Yet the tone of this showdown is reminiscent of brotherly love.





Both receivers have found themselves trying to gain some sort of advantage, but it is too close to declare a winner. In Stovall’s case, the grad transfer, most recently at Colorado State, never had the premiere slot role that some other receivers have enjoyed in their career. Appearing in three games at Colorado State, Stovall had 13 total catches for 106 yards. Before then, he finished his career at Nevada with 108 receptions for 1,064 yards and a score.





His counterpart Sanders being in a similar position, looking for a greater role, especially following last year when he surged as a threat for the Sun Devils. After spending limited time at Utah Tech and playing at Riverside City College, Sanders burst onto the scene in 2022, finishing second on the team with 40 catches and receiving yards (500). Sanders also recording his first touchdown.





The transfer portal has granted the opportunity for players like Stovall to find a new home and challenge incumbents in his role. Thatreturning player in this case being Sanders. Both veterans never had this much position battle attention placed on them, but now the focus has been more intense. Although any playing time battle is somewhat cutthroat in nature, both Stovall and Sanders have expressed similar feelings toward each other.





“It’s going good; it’s me and him,” Stovall said. “We're making each other better. We see something that I’m doing wrong, he tells me, and its vice versa. Me and Gio are really close, we're always talking, trying to help each other out.”





Both receivers have had their fair share of struggles in terms of getting the playing time they feel they deserve, but instead of looking down on each other, they have taken a humble approach to each other.





“We got a lot closer over fall camp and things like that,” Sanders said. “I get happy when he makes plays, and he’s happy when I make plays, so it’s good competition, but it’s also a good relationship between us.”





As things are very easy going directly in between the guys, do not let that discount the fact that both men feel they bring significant attributes to the table. You can certainly continue to look out for each other, but at the end of the day, football players are competitive. Much like their teammates they are very focused on the task at hand and how they can continue to try to gain more respect playing time wise. Consistency being a key for both of them.





“Consistency means lining up and getting on the ball as quick as possible,” Stovall explained. “Doing your job, finishing after the ball is thrown. Finishing upfield to block for your teammates. Just trying to be consistent with that. If you don’t know something, mess up at full speed.”





For Stovall, the consistency was very apparent through the opening weeks of spring ball before somewhat taking a step back at the ladder half. Looking a week and a half into fall, you can find Stovall in the front lines of drills but also always getting into an aggressive stance before the ball is snapped. There have been some difficulties in terms of sometimes regressing, but the feelings remain similar for Sanders.





“Availability, that’s one big thing,” Sanders commented. “Regardless of how my body feels, if I’m sore or if I got an injury or something like that unless it’s something I can’t go with, I’m out there practicing as hard as I can every rep.”





Sanders, in particular, was asked about what both players do well, separate from being there for each other. Stumped by the question a bit, Sanders would then go on to elaborate on how he looked at things without being in the headspace of the competition.





“I know Quan,” Sanders said. “I know he plays with really good effort and strength; he’s always going to go balls to the wall. He has good hands; he’s shifty, he’s a quick guy. For me, I think I have really good strength and effort. I think I make some great catches and things like that. I have some pretty good run after catches. I never really thought about really what it was, but I think were both pretty great players.”





Although both players are veterans of the sport, it seems like Sanders has somewhat taken on a teacher role. Sanders has been a part of a lot of the change that has occurred over the years at ASU, while both players are now both discovering new change. Sanders somewhat also has the benefit of having chemistry with a lot of other guys, in particular Trenton Bourguet. Nonetheless, Gio uses his experience to bring up Stovall rather than capitalize. Something Stovall made apparent.





“Anything we're doing out on the field, if I did something wrong on a play, he’ll correct me once I come to the side,” Stovall said.





Both receivers look to do their thing as Sanders made their differences apparent. This battle might come down to variation in play calling or game plan, or the consistency from one will hit a roadblock. Although someone hitting a wall will effectively sour the end of their respective college careers, again, it’s all out in the open between the two athletes. A development that will probably go deep into the camp and season.





“It’s an open book all the time, even after practice,” Stovall said. “Phones always open, we see something on film, were going to call each other and let us know what we’re doing wrong."



