Six observations of ASU’s defense after six practices

Arizona State wrapped up its sixth preseason practice on Friday. Six defensive players met with the media after to discuss the team’s progress and what has stood out to them. A handful of themes were consistent in their answers.





1) Speed

ASU needed to replace eight graduating starters on its defense from last season. That required young playmakers to step up, and transfer players to get comfortable in the system quickly.





The spring was difficult to judge, with players like nose tackle Nesta Jade Silvera sitting out with an injury and safeties Chris Edmonds and Khoury Bethley not getting fully integrated into the two-deep until later. Cornerbacks Ro Torrence and Tarik Luckett hadn’t even arrived yet.





But preseason camp has proved the newcomers are well past the welcome stage, which has allowed the defense to progress with minimal operational hiccups.





“Our team speed is crazy,” linebacker Will Shaffer said. “Whenever we see something, we fly and go get it. We tackle very well. We're very physical and a very tough team.”





2) Messiah Swinson is a tough guard





The 6-7 Missouri tight end transfer is hard to miss at practice. Swinson is an obvious mismatch, and he has commanded a decent share of the offense’s targets. The players covering him have been impressed.





“He doesn’t drop the ball at all,” cornerback Macen Williams said. “Whether it’s one hand, two hands, don’t matter how much contact is on him. Messiah’s been great. Big guy, for sure. Made a lot of spectacular catches. He’s having a hell of a camp. In my eyes, he took the biggest step.”





Swinson has donned a green non-contact jersey since Monday, but it has barely limited his impact in the receiving game. He climbed the ladder to pluck a tight spiral from Emory Jones out of the air between the safeties in 7-on-7, then grabbed a one-handed pass for a first down in 11-on-11. All signs point toward Swinson being a go-to target for the Sun Devils this season.





3) Defensive line overflowing with strength





The defensive line started camp with plenty of blocking sleds that train the unit's explosion. The players strike the sleds from a three-point stance first, then back up two paces to and practice rolling into the objects. The players have gotten so good at Rodriguez’s technique that mechanical failures due to the level of force enacted upon the equipment are now routine.





“I think Robby (Harrison) broke one today,” Joe Moore smiled. “Last week, Matus had one. I think me and Coop shared one. We are down to about three and a half now. They’re probably going to keep breaking by the end of the season.”





The strength is showing outside of the position skill work, too. The defensive line has collectively won all 1-on-1 sessions against the offensive line, although the matchups are getting tighter. The gap between starters and backups is fading as well, and Rodriguez plans to rotate in a series fashion during games to keep his guys fresh and wear down the offensive line.





4) Increase in on-the-field flags





ASU was the third-most penalized team in FBS last season. Lack of discipline was a significant reason for the four losses against BYU, Utah, Washington State, and Oregon State. Changes needed to be made to the practice structure.





There has been more yellow on the field at ASU’s practices. Not because the tensions between players break out into chippy arguments and competition provides a blindfold. Those altercations are inevitable.





But timing and attention to detail regarding clean, organized play on the football field is a priority for Herm Edwards. Mid-air friction between receivers and cornerbacks is more susceptible to a pass interference call. The offensive line’s movement at the snap is watched closely. The players are held to a higher standard to avoid more self-inflicted wounds in 2021.





“If you can play with under five to six penalties a game, you’ll be in good shape,” Shaffer said.





That amount is a good goal to work toward.





5) Aaron Fletcher’s teaching





In his time at ASU, Chris Hawkins unlocked the best of the defensive backs with his youthful charisma and relatability.





New position coach Aaron Fletcher brings those same qualities. It has been a smooth transition for the room. It’s one reason why no member of the secondary hit the transfer portal in the spring. And his direct approach to coaching resonates well with a room hungry to improve.





“He’s going to keep it real with you, regardless,” Williams said. “You could feel like you had the perfect day, but he’s always going to correct you on something.”





Last season’s secondary was experienced and comfortable manning their own islands. This year’s group needs more keys to ensure they give themselves the best shot to make a play. Fletcher has placed an emphasis on lining up correctly and mastering the playbook so nobody is caught out to dry.





“He always wants us to make sure we’re in a winning position,” safety and nickel cornerback DJ Taylor said. “He always tells us ‘body posture, leverage, plan of action.’ It all stacks up and when you get into the game, it’s nothing new.”





6) Versatility





While the secondary underwent a transition phase, defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson began to experiment with his defensive backs. The first trial run was nickel cornerback Jordan Clark’s education at safety in the spring. Now, other players are seeing an expansion of the roles this fall.





Macen Williams played the outside corner spot versus UNLV and BYU. He has predominantly lined up there when taking first team duties but will flex into the nickel, too. Having gained 10 pounds from last season, Williams feels he’s better suited to play anywhere on the field with the added weight.





“I felt like I kept my same speed,” Williams said. “If anything, I got even faster. . . I feel like I disrupt guys at the line more than I did last year. Being more confident too, because I feel bigger.”





“Versatility is just a bonus.” newcomer cornerback Tarik Luckett agreed. “You just add on to what you already got in your craft.”





DJ Taylor is seeing reps at nickel back as well, and Ro Torrence will follow taller weapons in the slot when the personnel allows it. ASU will also divide its defensive backs to promote length on the boundary, and athleticism on the field side. Last year, the size of ASU’s secondary was worrisome against opponents that fielded taller receivers, like Stanford and Utah. That is no longer the case with a variety of skill sets and length in the room.





