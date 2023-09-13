Another season of Sun Devil football and Devils Digest has brought me back to check out the sidelines and see which of the who's who local recruits showed up, as well as some notable out of state prospects. After last week's Oklahoma State game, I also got a chance to catch up with some of them, and they all seemed really excited to be at a game versus a future Big 12 opponent.





2024 prospects





DB Tony-Louis Nkuba DB Lewisville (Tex.) HS (ASU commit)

DL James Giggey Bradshaw Mountain (Ariz.) HS (ASU commit)

DL Ramar Williams Eastmark (Ariz.) HS (ASU commit)

ATH Dylan Tapley ATH Desert Mountain (Ariz.) HS (ASU commit)

P Kanyon Floyd Horizon (Ariz.) HS (ASU commit)

K Timothy Tynan Basha (Ariz.) HS





It's always important to have the committed guys pop out to as many games as possible. Dylan Tapley is one of the highest-rated local guys committed. The 6'4 Tapley told me the other day that he is still unsure what side of the ball he'll line up at in Tempe but is more than happy to go to the one side of the ball that needs him the most. He has also been very active in trying to help the local recruit movement.





"It feels great staying home, being the first class to fully invest in this program," Taply said, "and where it’s headed. With all the talent around the valley, we’re trying to keep the top players home. You see me trying to keep (2025 WR prospect) Cooper Perry here because if we keep the top players in the valley, we will achieve great things"





"I feel blessed to be a part of a new start and something big," Williams commented. "I plan on helping activate the valley by getting more Arizona athletes excited to represent AZ. I'm trying to be a hometown hero, and being part of Coach Dillingham's first recruiting class, I hope that will help fellow athletes in making the decision to stay close to home. I want other valley athletes to work hard and see the benefits of representing their home state"





2025 Prospects





WR Cooper Perry Notre Dame Prep (Ariz.)

WR Raiden Vines-Bright Corona Del Sol (Ariz.) HS

ATH Karson Cox Oak Hills (Calif.) HS

OL Toby Mealer Hamilton (Ariz.) HS

DL Caden Branston Liberty (Ariz.) HS

TE Hayden Daugherty Highland (Ariz.) HS

DL Jimmy Leon Mica Mountain (Ariz.) HS

WR Dezmen Roebuck Marana (Ariz.) HS

DB DaJhon Hall Oak Hills (Calif.) HS

TE AJ Ia Orange Lutheran (Calif.) HS

DB Dylan Lavinia Notre Dame Prep (Ariz.)





The '25 class is loaded. We had a pair of tight ends I got to see on Friday in AJ Ia, who is a super athletic 6'5ish matchup nightmare that can split out like a traditional wide receiver or can line up with the offensive line with his hand in the ground. Also, Hayden Daugherty goes about 6'4 and is a great pass catcher who is also comfortable lining up all over the field. Three of the top wide receivers in the state showed up in Cooper, Vines-Bright, and Dezmen, and any three of them could be the top in-state for this class, depending on who you ask.





"The student section was crazy," Perry said. "I was fortunate enough to be taken over to see them and how much support they showed. Seeing that section full was amazing, had a great time seeing the stadium packed!"





2026 Prospects

DB Zeth Angel Thues Saguaro (Ariz.) HS

QB Alex Medyn Orange Lutheran (Calif.) HS

DB Jeffery Johnson Oak Hills (Calif.) HS





Thues is a monster safety that does a great job patrolling the defensive backfield and creating contact. I actually got to see Medyn on Friday, and he displayed a good arm and made a lot of nice throws.

2027 Prospect

ATH Royalton Allen Oak Hills (Calif.) HS



