After a heartbreaking loss to Oklahoma State, I was highly interested in seeing who would pop out on the sidelines for the Fresno State game. The turnout was way better than I expected, especially since I saw an unexpected visitor to the ASU sidelines.





2024 Prospects

DL Ramar Williams Edge Eastmark HS (Ariz.) (ASU Commit)

LB Martell Hughes Safety Madison HS (Calif.) (ASU Commit)

OL Champ Westbrooks OL Loyola HS (CA) (ASU Commit)

DL James Giggey ATH Bradshaw Mountain HS (Ariz.) (ASU Commit)

ATH Dylan Tapley ATH Desert Mountain HS (Ariz.) (ASU Commit)

DB Jeremiah Newcombe DB Casteel HS (Ariz.) (Oklahoma Commit)





It was great seeing future hometown heroes Ramar and Dylan again for the second straight game. Seeing Martell and Champ was big cause this was their first time getting to see an ASU game.









Maybe the most interesting sighting was Newcombe, an Oklahoma commit who is one of the best DBs in the country.





"Ever since the end of my sophomore year when he was at Fresno, Coach Tuitele was on me," Westbrooks said, "then he introduced me to Coach Dillingham at a camp, and they offered me right then. It’s been great getting to know them, as well as the rest of the staff and future teammates.





"I am grateful for both of them. They’ve both been consistent in reaching out and checking up on my family and me, and I love that. I can’t wait to spend my collegiate career here with them and the rest of ASU’s community."





"Honestly, it feels great, and the energy Dillingham and his staff bring is absolutely electric," Giggey said of his visit. "To think that I’m one of the first recruits they want to help bring this energy is huge. I'm going to bring that energy every day and live through that energy when I get here. I'm gonna give it my all. At all times. Anything and everything I can do."





2025 Prospects

DB Dajon Hinton DB Saguaro HS (Ariz.)

OL Drew Hill OL Centennial HS (Calif.)

OL Drew Nichols OL Murrieta Valley HS (Calif.)

RB Jordin Thomas RB Lincoln HS (Calif.)

ATH JJ Miles ATH Central (Ariz.)





Hinton is one of the most talented athletes in the class. Hill and Nichols are a pair of mashers that we could probably use right now.





Thomas is a running back that gets yards in bulk like he's at Costco. Miles is another two-way guy that should end up as a shutdown corner.





2026 Prospects

DL Tony Cumberland Desert Mountain (Ariz.)

QB Kainan Manna Centennial (Ariz.)

RB Jacob Brown Saguaro (Ariz.)

OL Tyrique Washington Saguaro (Ariz.)





Cumberland is a monster defensive lineman on one of the state's top 15 teams in Arizona. Manna is the youngest quarterback starter that I can remember (approximately 15 years) at a powerhouse program Centennial. Brown is a tough inside runner who can bounce and make plays. Washington has good feet and a very high ceiling.