Another sold-out crowd at Frank Kush Field, and after the crazy energy versus USC and the heartbreaker loss to Cal, I was wondering if the sidelines were gonna cool down a little. The sidelines did not and, In fact, were hotter than ever!





2024 prospects





Zechariah Sample WR Jordan (TX) (ASU Commit)

Rodney Bimage CB Dickinson HS (TX) (ASU Commit)

Mason Fleming DL Manvel HS (TX) (ASU Commit)

Kanyon Floyd P Horizon HS (AZ) (ASU Commit)

James Giggey ATH Bradshaw Mountain HS (AZ) (ASU Commit)

Plas Johnson ATH Chaparral HS (AZ) (ASU Commit)

Tony Louis-Nkuba DB Lewisville HS (AZ) (ASU Commit)

Dylan Tapley ATH Desert Mountain HS (AZ) (ASU Commit)

Ramar Williams DL Eastmark HS (AZ) (ASU Commit)





Ca’Lil Valentine RB Chandler HS (AZ) (Illinois commit)

Jeremiah Newcombe CB Casteel HS (AZ) (Oklahoma commit)

Donovan Aidoo S Higley HS (AZ)

Connor Cameron OL Campo Verde HS (AZ)

Kaden Haeckel OL Liberty HS (AZ)

Mateo Rodriguez OL Chandler HS (AZ)

JoJo Taylor DB Chandler (AZ)

Niko Clark DB Chandler (AZ)

Duncan Igwokobe OL Desert Edge (AZ)

Xander Ruggeroli OL Bishop Gorman HS (NV)









For everyone asking me if big fellas are interested, it was nice seeing guys like Haeckel and Rodriguez from local powerhouses. Igwokobe and Cameron are very intriguing big bodies that go about 6’4 280 and 6’7 280, respectively. Ruggeroli is legit I saw him earlier this season. Aidoo is one of the top safety prospects that could move down and be more of a hybrid. Newcombe and Valentine are committed elsewhere but are two of the best athletes in AZ on their side of the ball and seem to have a great relationship with the ASU staff.





It’s always amazing seeing the commits Johnson, Tapley, and Williams looked like they were actively pitching ASU. I saw Sample active on the sidelines, talking and socializing with players and coaches, taking in the experience.





“The atmosphere at ASU is definitely unique. When it hits game day, the ASU campus goes crazy. I love the fan energy and how the stadium stays fired up all game,” Aidoo told me. “I think Coach Ward’s defense is quick and efficient with a lot of special pieces. I could really see myself as a safety in his defense, as well as some type of outside linebacker/nickel. Willing to play wherever needed in such a hard moving defense.”









2025 prospects





Michael Tollefson QB Jserra Catholic HS (CA) (ASU Commit)

Toby Mealer OL Hamilton HS (AZ)

Caden Branston DL Liberty HS (AZ)

Hayden Daugherty TE Highland HS (AZ)

Dajon Hinton CB/ATH Saguaro HS (AZ)

Jimmy Leon DL Mica Mountain HS (AZ)

Cooper Perry WR Notre Dame Prep (AZ)

Nigel Pringle ATH Shadow Creek HS (TX)

Kaleb Jones DL Mountain Pointe HS (AZ)

Stewart Taufa OL Desert Hills HS (AZ)

Raiden Vines-Bright WR Corona Del Sol (AZ)

Greg Toler Jr WR Highland (AZ)

Dezmen Roebuck WR Marana HS (AZ)

Naiim Parrish ATH Bergen Catholic HS (NJ)

Kameron Brown DL Norco HS (CA)

Logan Christensen S JSerra Catholic HS (CA)

Jax Markovich TE Horizon HS (AZ)

Marko Luera OL Glendora HS (CA)

Alexander Bull WR Saguaro HS (AZ)





Another week and ASU has drawn the state’s top 2025 playmakers, Perry, Roebuck, and Vines-Bright. Jones, Branston, and Leon are a trio of DLs who are making a lot of noise this year. Toler Jr. is a field stretcher. Two of the top TEs in the class in Daugherty and Markovich. Hinton might be one of the best football athletes in the state. Christensen is a legit Safety prospect. Parrish is a two-way guy that could be a difference maker. Pringle is a fantastic cover corner.

“The atmosphere was great, and the crowd had good energy for the entire game. You can feel the difference when the stadium is sold out, and the fans and students are excited to see both teams compete. Definitely impacts the players too,” Branston added. “I like what they are doing with the defense and the changes they have already installed. Both on and off the field. I can see myself as a good fit and would be excited to get in there and see how much better we can continue to make the line and the defense as a whole.”

“Student section was loud for sure,” Roebuck said. “Dillingham is definitely creative and keeps every defensive coordinator on their toes.”





2026 prospects





Rico Blassingame WR Tolleson Union HS (AZ)

Tony Cumberland DL Desert Mountain HS (AZ) (Oregon commit)

Hamisi Juma ATH Tolleson Union HS (AZ)

Kannan Manna QB Centennial (AZ)

Jalayne Miller OL Desert Edge HS (AZ)

Brock King CB Memorial HS (TX)

Jayshawn Flakes RB McClintock HS (AZ)

Kai Wheaton CB Allen HS (TX)





Wheaton is a corner that closes on the ball well and does a good job making contact with the ball carrier. I think Miller is gonna end up being one of the top prospects in the state. Even though he is committed, Cumberland is one of the top players in the class, and it’s nice seeing him at the game. Blassingame is one of the top WR prospects in the ’26 class. Juma plays both sides of the ball and could well be a WR or Safety. Manna is QB1 and is having a great year for the #22 team in the country zero INTs and is undefeated through seven games.





“I had such a good time. Just being there, I could automatically tell there was a lot of culture behind everyone in the stadium,” Miller said. “Every snap, I could hear all the fans cheering them on, whether it was from the band or the student section. I met (ASU offensive line) Coach Tuitele when they offered me last spring. In our brief conversation, he seemed like a good coach. Looking forward to getting to know more about ASU Football.”





“I thought the atmosphere was great,” Wheaton told me. “It was loud and looked fun to play in. I think coach Dillingham is a great young coach who is definitely the right man for the job and has his team playing hard.”





2027 prospects





Judah Lancaster DL/ATH Tolleson Union HS (AZ).

He is one of the top players in the ’27 class in AZ.