For the second straight year, I'll be scoping the sidelines for which recruits I see that are pulling up to Frank Kush Field pre-game and keeping tabs for Devils Digest . The second home game of the season brought out some pretty big names. An offensive lineman I'm really excited about, ASU's current '23 QB commit, some high-level local DB's as well as big time playmakers, and the '24s that pulled up are some prospects Sun Devil fans can get excited about.

2023

Izzy Carter QB Corona Centennial

Malachi Riley ATH Corona Centennial

Sirri Kandiyelli OL Mountain View

Dane Fidler DB Apache Junction

Tre Brown WR Mesa

Kaden Ricedorf DL Mountain View

Kyan Fields WR Millennium

Shahid Wilson DB Millennium

24

Dylan Lee RB Williams Field

Deshawn Warner DE Desert Edge

Adam Pierce OL Mountain View

***

My Thoughts:

Seeing Israel Carter, the QB commit from Corona Centennial, is exciting. I got to see him at Elite 11, where he threw well, and he is one of the best athletes I've seen.

Malachi Riley from Corona Centennial was a welcomed surprise. I saw Riley play during the 7-on-7 season, and he showed incredible hands and the ability to make difficult catches.

Sirri Kandiyelli, the Mountain View OL is very underrated. I saw him this past Friday, and he is an absolute mauler. This would be a huge in-state get for ASU.

Tre Brown, the Mesa wide receiver, could be the (current ASU freshman) Javen Jacobs for this year's recruiting class. He is off to a hot start averaging 120+ yards just receiving that jumps to almost 165 if you include kickoff returns.

Dylan Lee, the Williams Field running back, made headlines last week when he went off for a state of Arizona record 518 yards and 5 TDs. I saw him this week, and he had about 200 yards and 2 TDs. He is a powerful runner that I think would fit in ASU's running back room really well.

Deshawn Warner from Desert Edge is a long 6'4 athletic edge rusher. He is still growing and has a ridiculously high ceiling. He should find himself in the convo of top defensive players in the state.

What they said:

Sirri Kandiyelli, "It’s a great environment. I loved getting out there and watching them compete, even with a tough game. Not to mention, the coaches and staff there welcomed me like family coming in, so overall, it’s been nothing but positive outlooks from me."

Dylan Lee, "I love the atmosphere and what the program brings. The game day experience was very motivational for me. The coaching style and respectful style of play are very impactful as well, is what really gave me a positive opinion on ASU."

Deshawn Warner, "The overall experience was great; it was great meeting coach Rod and having a conversation with him on his background, and hearing what makes him a good coach. The hospitality was great and was very welcoming. Even though they didn’t get the result, they wanted I had a great time at ASU."