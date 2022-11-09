Sideline Sightings: UCLA Game
The Aguano Era has been exciting for recruiting, especially locally in AZ. Scoping the sidelines of Frank Kush Field pre-game for UCLA, There were a large number of recruits present. Among them, arguably the top wide receiver in the country, a large contingent of talented '24s, some out of town playmakers, and more. While the contest didn't end the way ASU fans wanted, but some of these prospects could change that in the future, and Sun Devil fans should be excited about the possibilities.
‘23
Gary Tucker LB Mountain Pointe
Jaylen Johnson ATH Mountain Pointe
Korbin Hendrix WR Mckinney North (TX)
Joseph Allen S Highland
John Martin S Salpointe
Cole Martin DB Basha (Oregon Commit)
Kyan Fields WR Millennium
Ja’kobi Lane WR Red Mountain (USC Commit)
Daniel Delponte LB Millennium
Nathan Gates OL Edison (CA)
Viliami Tongotea RB Buckeye
‘24
Justice Spann WR Chandler
Elijah Rushing DE Salpointe
Braxton Thomas QB Desert Vista
Roan Martinez WR Desert Vista
Dillon Lee RB Williams Field
Jaxson Jones DE Yuma Catholic (Washington Commit)
Jaxon Branch WR Chandler
Cameron Mitchell ATH Pasadena (CA)
Kaden Anderson TE Chandler
Santino Varvel WR Canyon View
Jeremiah Newcombe CB Casteel
Kezion Dia-Johnson ATH Desert Edge
Adam Mohammed ATH Apollo
Luke Moga QB Sunnyslope
Miles Lockhart CB Basha
‘25
Nevada Miller S Sierra Canyon (CA)
Wyatt Horton QB Pinnacle
Toby Mealer OL Hamilton
‘26
Owen Reynoso ATH Centennial
Jayden Spann DB Chandler
Zeth Thues DB Saguaro
Kamden Segall QB Saguaro
Jaden Burrell WR Williams Field
Jacob Brown ATH Saguaro
Tony Cumberland DL Desert Mountain
My Thoughts:
Korbin Hendrix- Has some length at 6'2+, and can move! Ran the 100M in the 10.6 range. I think he could fit this offense.
Joseph Allen- Nicknamed "Body Bags" because he's a bone breaking safety that doesn't miss. He's patrolled versus the best.
Kyan Fields- Talented WR that is a late bloomer and coming into his own. Has a high ceiling.
Ja'kobi Lane- The no. 1 receiver in the country, and I've seen them all! Just throw it in his zip code! Currently committed to USC. BUT has a great relationship with Bourguet.
Cameron Mitchell- Shifty receiver from California who flips to DB. Could really help on either side of the ball. Watching his film I personally like his future at WR!
Kaden Anderson- He is becoming one of my favorite players to watch. He has length and really good hands. Currently leads his team in receptions.
Cole Martin- One of the most exciting players to watch, has secondary versatility, and is electric in the return game. Currently committed to Oregon.
Jaxson Jones- Edge rusher that has crazy athletic ability, although currently committed to Washington, would be a great fit at ASU.
Nevada Miller- Great safety prospect that I got to see this year. He has a good motor, tackles well, and very high on field IQ.
Braxton Thomas- Passes the eyeball test, and has a big arm. Former ASU WR Kerry Taylor who is currently coaching with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has given his endorsement.
What they said:
Elijah Rushing, Best part about the game is seeing our guy Coach Rod and meeting Coach Aguano. It really felt good to see Trenton Bourguet; a local kid show that AZ has real talent.
Kyan Fields, "My favorite part of going to the Asu game Saturday night was seeing and feeling the energy of a Saturday night crowd. Only pushes me to want to play harder so I can achieve my goals of playing for that crowd."
Nevada Miller, "Meeting some of the coaches, including Coach Fletcher, and experiencing the environment in Tempe on game day was definitely something special. They welcomed me with open arms, and the energy and enthusiasm from the players to the fans was extremely contagious."
Kezion Dia-Johnson, "Seeing the facility and the atmosphere was a super cool experience, and watching them battle back shows they love the coach."