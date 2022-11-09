The Aguano Era has been exciting for recruiting, especially locally in AZ. Scoping the sidelines of Frank Kush Field pre-game for UCLA, There were a large number of recruits present. Among them, arguably the top wide receiver in the country, a large contingent of talented '24s, some out of town playmakers, and more. While the contest didn't end the way ASU fans wanted, but some of these prospects could change that in the future, and Sun Devil fans should be excited about the possibilities.

My Thoughts:

Korbin Hendrix- Has some length at 6'2+, and can move! Ran the 100M in the 10.6 range. I think he could fit this offense.





Joseph Allen- Nicknamed "Body Bags" because he's a bone breaking safety that doesn't miss. He's patrolled versus the best.





Kyan Fields- Talented WR that is a late bloomer and coming into his own. Has a high ceiling.





Ja'kobi Lane- The no. 1 receiver in the country, and I've seen them all! Just throw it in his zip code! Currently committed to USC. BUT has a great relationship with Bourguet.





Cameron Mitchell- Shifty receiver from California who flips to DB. Could really help on either side of the ball. Watching his film I personally like his future at WR!





Kaden Anderson- He is becoming one of my favorite players to watch. He has length and really good hands. Currently leads his team in receptions.





Cole Martin- One of the most exciting players to watch, has secondary versatility, and is electric in the return game. Currently committed to Oregon.





Jaxson Jones- Edge rusher that has crazy athletic ability, although currently committed to Washington, would be a great fit at ASU.





Nevada Miller- Great safety prospect that I got to see this year. He has a good motor, tackles well, and very high on field IQ.





Braxton Thomas- Passes the eyeball test, and has a big arm. Former ASU WR Kerry Taylor who is currently coaching with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has given his endorsement.