The Aguano Era has been exciting for recruiting, especially locally in AZ. However, as I was scoping the sidelines of Frank Kush Field pre-game for Washington, I saw some high profile out of towners next to our local standouts. A few talented AZ QBs, as well as a national kid! Some defensive guys and one of the top safety’s in the state, a kicker with a boot, a big fella, and some big time offensive playmakers that showed up on the sidelines even though it was fall break, and the stands reflected, these are some prospects Sun Devil fans can get excited about.





’23

Jordan Gile QB Chattanooga Christian

Coleson Arends TE Pinnacle

Jayden Davis, WR Mountain Pointe

Carston Kieffer K/P Corona Del Sol





’24

Dillon Lee RB Williams Field

Boo Carter ATH Chattanooga Christian

Andrew Zubey DB Higley

Donovan Aidoo DB Higley

Decker DeGraaf TE Glendora

Luke Moga QB Sunnyslope

Connor Ackerley QB Corona del Sol

Christian Clark RB Mountain Pointe

Jose Chavez OL Corona Del Sol





’25

Wyatt Horton QB Pinnacle

Raiden Vinesbright WR Corona Del Sol





My thoughts:

Connor Ackerley has absolutely exploded this year! Last game, he threw for 400+ yards and 6 TDs. He’s a slippery pocket passer and is one of the top 5 QBs in AZ’s ’24 class!





Decker DeGraaf is a really athletic tight end from Glendora (CA). I watched him at Elite 11. He’s a good route runner, has great hands, and at 6’5, he is a big target!





Boo Carter, the ATH out of Chattanooga Christian (TN), should end up being one of the top players in his class. I watched him in a 7s tourney he is super twitchy and has that juice!





Donovan Aidoo is a safety prospect from Higley that led his team in tackles last year. Does a good job of stalking the ball carrier and finishing plays.





Jordan Gile is Chattanooga Christians (TN) ’23 QB. A mobile pocket passer that I’ve watched for a few years. He has really good mechanics and is an absolute marksman.





Jayden Davis is a long 6’4 track star from Mountain Pointe. I know that he was visiting with T&F., But he could be one of those kids that does track and plays football. He ran the 200M in 21.6 as a junior might be a nice deep threat if available.





What they said:





Boo Carter, “That was a really good game! The starting QB came out, and the second string came in and shut them down! The atmosphere was crazy, facilities and all! All the coaches showed a lot of love, and the players that I knew showed love as well!”





Jordan Gile, “That was a really cool experience seeing Coach Aguano get his first win! He’s by far the most underrated coach in college football, and he’s really doing a great job putting on for AZ. It was also cool seeing Trenton Bourget come in and get the win!”





Decker DeGraaf: “My favorite part was definitely meeting the coaches, especially Coach Juston Wood. It was also great meeting some of the tight ends and taking a tour of the facility. I had a great time watching The Sun Devils ball out. It was a great atmosphere overall with a lot of engaged fans.”