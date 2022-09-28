For the second straight year, I’ll be scoping the sidelines for which recruits I see that are pulling up to Frank Kush Field pregame and keeping tabs for Devils Digest. I was curious which recruits were gonna be present for the first game in The Aguano Era. Sidelines were loaded with big-time local talent and some out-of-towners.





2023

Caleb Lomu OL Highland

Nolan Clement DL Desert Mountain

AJ Dutchover OL Highland

Drew Tapley QB/ATH Desert Mountain

Alex Nabavi DE/OLB

Sirri Kandiyelli OL Mountain View

John Martin DB Salpointe

Orlando Gonzalez LB Salpointe

Kaleb Jackson-Carter OL Desert Edge





2024

Jaylen Jones DB Hamilton

Dylan Lee RB Williams Field

Kyran Jones WR Saguaro

Dylan Tapley ATH Desert Mountain

Dillon Hipp DE Desert Mountain

Mardale Rowe DE Brophy

Luis Cordova OL Salpointe

Deshawn Warner DL Desert Edge

Cole Mccleve DB Highland





My Thoughts

Caleb Lomu Highland’s OL is one of the most sought-after not just in the state but in the country!





AJ Dutchover from Highland is one of the nastiest linemen you’ll see! Helping to anchor what has been regarded by many as the best OL in the state!





Kaleb Carter, Desert Edge’s 6’5 275 OL is very athletic (not just for a big fella), and coupled with his strength, he could be a building block for the offensive line!





Dylan Tapley, the Desert Mountain ATH, I like him as a long possession receiver at 6’4 205 he is athletic, has great hands, and has ball skills. Also plays safety!





Luis Cordova from Salpointe is a full-time pancaker and is the top offensive lineman in the state for the ’24 class.





All these guys and with return visits from Sirri Kandiyelli, Deshawn Warner, and Dylan Lee is very encouraging for the program’s direction. Especially with all that was discussed post-game about pass protection and run blocking. It was nice to see that a lot of talented trenchmen were in attendance.





What they said:

Caleb Lomu, “It was a great feeling to be a part of that and to experience it! Coach Aguano is an amazing coach, and I got to talk with him a little before the game, and he seems fully capable of turning Asu around!”





Mardale Rowe, “I really enjoyed the game last night, and the love/hospitality ASU staff showed me. I think the Coach Aguano Era is a great opportunity for the entire ASU football community; it allows a fresh start and a chance to grow and build something great!”





Dylan Tapley, “It felt great; I think Coach Aguano is a great coach and will do a great job recruiting the state of Arizona. Staff did a great job showing love and talking to me pregame, and showing me around the facility a little bit. It was also just really good being at the game as a recruit, growing up going to games at Sun devil stadium now getting to go know I can be on that field playing in front of the fans instead of watching.”





Kaleb Jackson-Carter, “You know that game didn’t come out how we wanted, but there are no losses, only lessons. The Aguano Era is just beginning. You gotta get the first game jitters out the way. I see big things happening for ASU this season.”





Luis Cordova, Getting the opportunity to attend the first game of the Aguano Era was a true blessing. You can tell the atmosphere was different, and how he treats his players are way different. He hugged them coming off the field, seeing that gave me a huge sense of what he’s all about. He’s about the players and their success. As he walked onto the field, he went straight to the recruits and shook our hands, and had a word with us. He’s the real deal.