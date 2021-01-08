ASUDevils - Short-handed Sun Devils edged in overtime loss to UCLA, 81-75

Fresh off a three week pause due to coronavirus problems within ASU and its opponents’ programs, Arizona State battled Thursday night. For forty minutes, the Sun Devils – equipped with just eight scholarship players – matched up with the only other unbeaten team in the Pac-12 conference.





As has become usual in a season of unusual, Arizona State did not have its full complement of players Thursday night in its return to game action. Earlier in the week, head coach Bobby Hurley hinted at changes to the lineup and tweaks to the playing rotation. Due to circumstances out of his control, Hurley lacked the lineup options to make apparent his desired tweaks.





Preseason All-American guard Remy Martin returned home to attend his grandfather’s funeral, sophomore forward Jalen Graham was out with mono, while guard Jaelen House and forward Taeshon Cherry were out due to a non-disciplinary, non-injury issue, a designation that by now is all-too-familiar for this Sun Devil squad.





“I think back to some really good moments when we were at full strength and the promise that was there,” said head coach Bobby Hurley amidst a 4-4 start (1-1 Pac-12) to a season which saw the Sun Devils enter the year ranked 18th in the Associated Press’ preseason poll. “We’ve had to deal with everything that we’ve dealt with. It’s not easy. As a coach, you want routine, you want structure, you want preparation and the guys to get into a great routine.





“We’ve been out of rhythm with our routine and not having multiple key players is also an issue just in terms of playing an overtime game like this. What do you got left in the tank for that additional five minutes?”





What was left in the tank for ASU with the game tied at 65 entering overtime, left little resistance for a worn-down Sun Devil defense. The task asked of a Sun Devil lineup, which saw four players clock in more than 40 minutes, was too much, allowing the Bruins (9-2, 4-0 Pac-12) to score 16 points in the overtime period to defeat Arizona State, 81-75.





In the extra five minutes, UCLA was able to score at will. Junior guard David Singleton knocked down both of his 3-point attempts, and redshirt junior forward Cody Riley took advantage of a depleted ASU frontcourt to score eight points of the Bruins’ 16 points in overtime.





“I thought we did a good job, especially through the regulation, to dig in the post – we were able to create 18 turnovers in this game without pressing UCLA very much in the game,” Hurley said, pleased with the defensive effort of his team. The Bruins entered Thursday night averaging 11 turnovers per game and had 11 turnovers in the second half alone against ASU. “I’m not sure if Riley kind of wore us down as we got to overtime. We didn’t handle him as well at that portion of the game.”