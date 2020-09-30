ASUDevils - Shane Dezonie visualizes a good fit with Arizona State

In an era of an extended recruiting dead period, positive relationships between prospects and colleges can still form in a hurry even if that relationship, strictly virtual and all, was formed just a few days ago. ASU offered Top-100 guard Shane Dezonie a scholarship in their first phone call between the two over last weekend. A strong and early impression now has the Brewster Academy (NH) standout wanting to learn more about the program.

“I talked to coach (Rashon) Burno a few days ago,” Dezonie said. “He was explaining their system and how Arizona State plays. He showed me how I fit into the system, knowing that they play three guards. They like getting up and down the floor, and I see it as a good fit because I really want to play in the transition, and I feel like they would really match my play style.

“My strength on defense is being a leader on defense. I feel like I could help my teammates because I really take pride in my defense. I feel that’s the main part of really winning games and championships is just playing good defense. If you lock down your man, they don’t score. Then you just got to capitalize on that end and score. The (ASU) coaches said they like that I have the defense part added to my offense. They feel I can really fit into the system knowing that when I come in, they still have (transfer) Luther Muhammad, another player that I also play like.”

By his own admission, Dezonie didn't know the Sun Devils all that well because he hasn’t researched the school or the team until this week. Dezonie who lives in New Jersey and prior to plating at New Hampshire’s Brewster Academy playing in West Virginia’s Huntington Prep didn’t feel as if any Pac-12 school would seek out his services.

Nonetheless, as he familiarizes himself with ASU, Dezonie was pleased to learn that it was a program that can produce elite players at the NBA level, and the league’s 2017-18 Most Valuable Player.

“It does inspire me knowing James Harden played there,” Dezonie noted. “He shows you that if you play the right way and playing in the right system, you have an opportunity to go to the league. So I feel like if I go there (to ASU), and buy into the system, I feel like I should be good.”

Highlights of 6'4" Brewster Academy guard Shane Dezonie '21 @iamshanedezonie from Week 1 of Open Gym. Hearing from Arkansas, Arizona St, Clemson, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa St, Kansas St, among others. Product of @PSACardinals. pic.twitter.com/TQm2aH10kQ — Jason Smith (@BrewsterHoops) September 27, 2020