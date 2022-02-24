Seven takeaways from ASU’s seventh conference win, a drubbing of Colorado

ASU guard Luther Muhammad celebrates after scoring and drawing a foul (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Arizona State traded blows early with Colorado but eventually ran away with a 17-point victory on the road Thursday night. With the Sun Devils securing their third victory in the last four games, here are seven takeaways from the opening win of the mountain road trip.

1. Defensive excellence leads to offensive efficiency

Enough has been written about how this Bobby Hurley team is better defensively than offensively. At its best, the defense fuels the offense. As the Sun Devils built their first-half lead, they did so through excellent defensive effort and execution. In the right place at the right time, seemingly at every turn, super senior guard Marreon Jackson came up with five of ASU’s nine steals on the night.

Not only was the first-shot defense excellent, but Arizona State did a solid job of rebounding throughout the night and kept second chance opportunities for Colorado at a minimum. The Sun Devils' advantage on the glass was 38-26, and the Buffaloes only created four opportunities for second-chance looks through offensive rebounds. The rebounding effort for the Sun Devils was a group effort, with junior forwards Jalen Graham and Alonzo Gaffney tying with Jackson for a team-high five rebounds.

2. Second half offense puts its foot on gas

One of the positive trends for Arizona State during Pac-12 play has been the ability of the Sun Devils to execute after the halftime break. Thursday night was the fourth time this season Hurley’s group came out of the halftime break to shoot above 50 percent from the floor. In the process of doing so, a stretch of eight consecutive makes from the floor for ASU was capped by sophomore guard Jay Heath hitting back-to-back 3-pointers, which stretched ASU’s lead to its highest point with a 72-46 advantage with 6:53 to play in the game.

Four Sun Devils made multiple 3-point attempts as the offense flourished Thursday night. Included in the positive scoring performance was redshirt junior guard Luther Muhammad, who was 2-for-2 on 3-point attempts en route to a season-high 15-point showing. The offensive success wasn’t limited to just the 3-point line, as ASU outscored Colorado in the paint, scoring 40 points there.

3. Heath has career night

Heath produced a career-high in his ASU career with 18 points to lead all ASU scorers. On a night where ASU’s offense was clicking, he was uber-efficient -- shooting 70 percent from the field -- while being effective as a perimeter threat and off the dribble. Heath played within himself offensively and scored multiple times off great assists from his Sun Devil teammates.

On one second-half basket, the developed passing skills of Graham were on display as he found Heath cutting backdoor for a layup. Heath’s offensive effort included two assists and just one turnover.

4. Jackson becoming a consistent producer

When Bobby Hurley came out of the transfer portal with reigning MAC Player of the Year Marreon Jackson, this is the player he expected to find. Jackson has come off the bench in 12 of the last 13 games for ASU, but he’s done so effectively and early. In recent games, Hurley has inserted Jackson into the game quickly, often making his first substitution within the first two minutes of the game.

Thursday night against Colorado, Jackson was the spark plug for ASU, scoring 13 first-half points and 10 of the Sun Devils' first 22 points in the game. Jackson struggled with injuries throughout the early season but told reporters recently his wrist injury has significantly improved. In eight of Arizona State's last nine games, Jackson has scored in double figures, averaging 15.5 points per game over that stretch.

5. Pick-and-roll offensive work-in-progress for Boakye

As Arizona State continues to come together as a group ahead of the Pac-12 Tournament in a few weeks, one of the few areas of weakness Thursday night was in the pick-and-roll game between ASU guards and freshman center Enoch Boakye. On two occasions in the first half, the Sun Devils tried to orchestrate an offensive opportunity for the Canadian big man. One of the possessions failed as sophomore guard DJ Horne ran into a CU defender for an offensive foul. Another failed as a pass from Jackson bounced out-of-bounds for a turnover.

Boakye's most significant contributions come in rebounding and shot-altering, but his development -- he only played nine minutes Thursday -- is still a work-in-progress.

6. Jalen Graham continues effective play out of mid-post

Against UCLA Monday, Mick Cronin matched up 7-footer Myles Johnson with Jalen Graham. The UCLA big man posed some problems for Graham, and on-ball pressure from the Bruins made it more challenging for the Sun Devils to get Graham the ball in the high post. That defensive impact for the Bruins was a significant factor in why Arizona State was held below to 52 points and failed to have any scorers get into double figures.

