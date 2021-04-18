ASUDevils - Seven-run ninth inning propels Stanford to victory, series win over ASU

Any good story has a beginning, middle, and an end. Lately, the Arizona State University Sun Devils (19-11, 8-7 Pac-12) have struggled with middles.

On Saturday, while leading 7-0 entering the 4th inning, the Stanford University Cardinal (22-7, 8-4 Pac-12) scored six runs in the middle innings, outscoring the Sun Devils 8-1 between the 4th and 6th.

Sunday’s story was similar: between the 4th and 6th inning, the Cardinal outscored its opponent 4-1 to take a lead the team would not relinquish en route to a 13-5 win.

Redshirt sophomore righty Tyler Thornton (1-2) was handed the loss, allowing six hits and four earned runs in the opening four innings. Thornton struck out one and walked three more.

Thornton showed promise with a three up, three down performance to open the 1st inning, but couldn’t find his stroke in the 2nd.

Hearts of Sun Devil fans skipped a beat in the 2nd inning when Cardinal senior Christian Robinson lit and launched his second bomb of the series, a solo shot to right-center field. Thornton walked the following batter, but redshirt freshman Kai Murphy cauterized the wound with a difficult grab in right field to hold the one-run deficit entering the bottom of the 2nd.

No Fly Zone = Activated@kaijmurphy saves a run and Thornton limits the second inning damage to a solo shot.



1-0, Stanford. pic.twitter.com/olcHLqKZGG — Sun Devil Baseball (@ASU_Baseball) April 18, 2021

Redshirt junior Drew Swift blasted off toward second base on what looked like a base hit for redshirt freshman Joe Lampe. Freshman outfielder Tommy Troy left his feet for the ball, trapping it under his body while doing so. Swift rounded second and third, scoring while Lampe reached second to break the tie on an RBI double.

Five additional Sun Devil pitchers made relief appearances in Sunday’s game: freshmen Graham Osman, Jared Glenn, and Brock Peery; redshirt junior Brady Corrigan and redshirt sophomore Dom Cacchione.

“We've asked a lot of these guys… we didn't have a starter that went five innings this weekend and the pen was already kind of exhausted,” Head Coach Tracy Smith said postgame.

A back-and-forth affair followed the middle innings, as Stanford entered the top of the 8th inning with just a 6-5 lead.

Corrigan entered the game in the 8th, inheriting one runner on third. He built momentum for his offense, leaping off the rubber to make a catch that would hold the one-run deficit going into the inning break.

GO ON UP AND GET, BRADY!@bradycorrigan strands an insurance run at third himself and ASU remains within a run.



6-5, Stanford, M8 pic.twitter.com/OwFDHnXqg2 — Sun Devil Baseball (@ASU_Baseball) April 18, 2021