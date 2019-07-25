Sense of family leads Beadles to a Sun Devil pledge
Justin Beadles feels very comfortable in Tempe, a a place he just visited today visited for the first time. It’s not only the fact that the 2020 Tyrone, Ga. defensive lineman has quite of few uncles and aunts living not too far from campus that gives him a strong sense of family, but it was also the undeniable vibe he experienced from coaches whom he has talked to for a while and ASU players who he met on his unofficial visit just a short time before he committed to Arizona State.
I Thank God for this opportunity and all of the college organizations that have showed me love during this process. Non of this would be possible without my Mother Beverly, my Father Johnny, my Granny Joyce, Sandy Creek Coaches, Pit Viper Sports, Chuck Smith, Walter Curry pic.twitter.com/Qlv6391wax— 9️⃣9️⃣ (@Justinbeadles99) July 26, 2019
“I believe in coach Herm Edwards,” Beadles said. “I believe in the D-Line coach Cain, and the defensive coordinator coach G (Danny Gonzales). We have been talking for a while now. They have a great defense and I’m ready to get down here and play. Coach Cain really showed me a lot of love from the beginning (of the recruiting process). I knew he was a winning coach at Fresno State so for him to believe in me and say that I can be successful at the next level meant a lot. He also showed me how important it was for him to make sure that I get my education and my degree even if I go on and play for the pros.
“The love from him was always there.”
Beadles took advantage of the first day of a weeklong recruiting quiet period, to visit Tempe for the first time. It was an experience that was overwhelming enough for the Georgia lineman to decide on the spot as to where he wanted to spend his college career.
“The education part of it was great,” Beadles described. “It has everything that I needed from that standpoint. As I was walking in the facility…it was just beautiful and everything looked new. I met players who I didn’t know and they made me feel welcomed right away. Coaches made me welcomed and it really was a family-oriented atmosphere.
“I have a lot of family here, and that was a big factor in my decision too. It’s good to know that I have aunts and uncles I can always go to if I need advice.”
In his junior year at Sandy Creek High School, Beadles collected 28 tackles, three sacks and five quarterback hurries for the Patriots.
“Coach Cain said that he liked my versatile style of play,” Beadles commented. He likes my length and how well I can get to the quarterback. He feels that I can help the team win. My weakness is that I feel that I have no weaknesses (laughs).”
Every school has only one chance to make a strong first impression, and according to Beadles this is exactly what took place this afternoon in Tempe, and the lineman is more than content to make his decision prior to his senior year.
“The second I walked in here – it just hit me,” Beadles admitted. “I already knew that this school had everything I was looking for, but I had to visit to really verify that this is it. From time I stepped foot on campus – it was nothing but love. I could tell how everyone cared for me.
“I always wanted to commit when I found the school that I knew was going to be beneficial for me. I just feel that this is a great program. The vibe here is just amazing.”
LSU, Mississippi State, Pitt, Missouri and Purdue are of the other programs who have offered the defensive lineman.
Beadles doesn’t know yet if he will sign in December or February, as he is set to graduate high school next year. He does plan to only visit ASU from here on out but hasn’t set a date yet from that official visit. He added that he wasn’t entertaining any other schools or visits in the future.
“Arizona State is no.1 and this is home,” he said.
Beadles is ASU’s first known defensive lineman commit of the 2020 class, and the 15th overall pledge of this group.
