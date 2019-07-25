Justin Beadles feels very comfortable in Tempe, a a place he just visited today visited for the first time. It’s not only the fact that the 2020 Tyrone, Ga. defensive lineman has quite of few uncles and aunts living not too far from campus that gives him a strong sense of family, but it was also the undeniable vibe he experienced from coaches whom he has talked to for a while and ASU players who he met on his unofficial visit just a short time before he committed to Arizona State.

I Thank God for this opportunity and all of the college organizations that have showed me love during this process. Non of this would be possible without my Mother Beverly, my Father Johnny, my Granny Joyce, Sandy Creek Coaches, Pit Viper Sports, Chuck Smith, Walter Curry pic.twitter.com/Qlv6391wax





“I believe in coach Herm Edwards,” Beadles said. “I believe in the D-Line coach Cain, and the defensive coordinator coach G (Danny Gonzales). We have been talking for a while now. They have a great defense and I’m ready to get down here and play. Coach Cain really showed me a lot of love from the beginning (of the recruiting process). I knew he was a winning coach at Fresno State so for him to believe in me and say that I can be successful at the next level meant a lot. He also showed me how important it was for him to make sure that I get my education and my degree even if I go on and play for the pros.

“The love from him was always there.”

Beadles took advantage of the first day of a weeklong recruiting quiet period, to visit Tempe for the first time. It was an experience that was overwhelming enough for the Georgia lineman to decide on the spot as to where he wanted to spend his college career.

“The education part of it was great,” Beadles described. “It has everything that I needed from that standpoint. As I was walking in the facility…it was just beautiful and everything looked new. I met players who I didn’t know and they made me feel welcomed right away. Coaches made me welcomed and it really was a family-oriented atmosphere.

“I have a lot of family here, and that was a big factor in my decision too. It’s good to know that I have aunts and uncles I can always go to if I need advice.”

In his junior year at Sandy Creek High School, Beadles collected 28 tackles, three sacks and five quarterback hurries for the Patriots.