Senior day undertone adds a notable layer to BYU contest

With two games remaining on the regular season schedule, a No.21 Arizona State (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) team that is playing meaningful games in late November has drawn attention on a national scale. The final home contest of the year against No.14 BYU comes with a heap of Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff implications. The blockbuster matchup, however, has somewhat dimmed the light on ASU’s senior day, the final game in Mountain America Stadium for a multitude of key players on the Sun Devil roster.









Graduate nickelback Shamari Simmons, who was involved in three turnovers in last Saturday’s win over Kansas State, understands the sentiment of playing in his final home game in an ASU uniform, and wanting to take advantage of his opportunity to play at the highest levels.









“A lot of good memories,” Simmons said about his time at Arizona State. “ So I really just embraced them every day because a lot of people around the world were the key to me being in my position. I never take it for granted just being here at Arizona State.”









Simmons's positional adjustment from safety to nickel back has allowed him to utilize his size and foresight, unlocking his potential to new heights. He leads the team in tackles-for-loss on the season with six and is fourth in total tackles with 57.









“I definitely feel like it made me be able to really showcase my physicality,” Simmons noted, “and my speed. So I really felt like it was a pretty good move to this nickel position this year.”









Simmons’ adaptation to that significant role on those sides of the ball has solidified his importance as a leader of the defensive unit. While he is pleased with the team's accomplishments in 2024, he’s also not left surprised by ASU’s recent success. Establishing a culture by veterans such as him has had an effective trickle-down effect on the rest of the squad, especially the underclassmen.









“Really just showing them my work ethic and whenever they have questions just always being there for the younger guys,” Simmons described his leadership role. “I just remember me being in that (underclassman) position. All I really wanted to know at that age was to have more information. So, I'm just trying my best to give them as much information as I can.









“With how confident I am, I always would have felt like ‘yeah, we’re supposed to be up here.’ But you know now it's just shows us what work ethic can do.”









As a second-year Sun Devil, Simmons was part of the 2023 team that finished 3-9. The internal motivation from one year to the next has lit a fire under him and his teammates, providing a newfound perspective on success and allowing him to fathom the opportunity the team has bestowed on itself.









“To me, it's pretty easy (to envision the goals) because we’re really playing for something big time,” Simmions commented. “Not too many teams in the country are able to play for what we're playing for. So, we just got to go back to work and really locked in.”