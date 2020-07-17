ASUDevils - Seattle WR attracted to unique ASU leadership, pledges to Sun Devils

Lonyatta (Junior) Alexander Jr. wasn’t just committing during a pandemic. He was making his college decision during a period of social change, the most significant decision of his life coinciding as the country acknowledged injustices against Black people.

His father, Lonyatta Alexander Sr., had told him stories of growing up in South Central Los Angeles about the racial fear and violence that seemed to happen as frequently at planes landing at LAX.

“Seeing it now, today in this world, it’s scary honestly,” Alexander said. “My dad keeps us close at home. Keeps us safe.”

Alexander Sr. transferred to Green River Community College after a short stint playing basketball at The University of Washington, finishing out his collegiate career at Saint Martin’s University in Washington.

He had always told his son that his “golden ticket” was finding a program with a Black coaching staff, explaining what he thought were the benefits of being around those with the best intentions for other African Americans. And so, as Alexander made his own college decision, he thought about his father’s wisdom.

He committed to Arizona State on Friday because he wanted to experience something different from Washington, because of the relationships he already formed with those at the school, but also because the Sun Devils’ African American leadership. They have a Black Athletic Director – Ray Anderson – Black administrators -- namely Jean Boyd -- and seven of their 11 coaches -- including head coach Herm Edwards -- are Black.

“It’s a bonus to have an African American coaching staff. At this time today, there’s a lot of racial stuff going on, and I feel like I would be more comfortable at ASU because of the coaching staff and players they have,” Alexander said. “I put a lot of stock into that … I definitely want to be a part of that.”

Alexander became ASU’s 11th 2021 commit and its first wide receiver pledge (Tommi Hill is listed as a receiver but is expected to play cornerback).

“He’s unbelievable. He probably has some of the best ball skills of any wide receiver in the country,” Sheldon Cross, Alexander’s coach at Kennedy Catholic High, said. “He can track it, contort, jump and make catches in traffic.”

During his sophomore season, Alexander set a school record with 71 receptions. Last year, in 10 games, he hauled in 71 passes for 1,320 yards and 24 touchdowns. But Cross can’t stop thinking about one catch in particular.

It was Alexander’s second high school game. Kennedy Catholic and Juanita were playing a locally televised contest, and the contest was tied with seven seconds remaining. Cross called a deep post, which was basically a Hail Mary play intended for Alexander. As the ball spiraled down, Alexander jumped up in the end zone with a defender on his back. He tipped the pass to himself and snatched it as it came down the second time for a walk-off win.

“That was his freshman year, and he’s been making those catches ever since,” Cross said.



“Alexander is one of the most complete wide receivers in this 2021 class,” Recruiting Analyst Cody Cameron said. “His 6’3 frame and long wing-span allow him to be a match-up disaster for cornerbacks, especially on the outside on 50/50 balls. He does a great job of tracking the football and snagging passes at their highest point. The first play of his film shows off his tremendous hands as he reaches out with his out-stretched arms to make an incredible basket catch for a long touchdown.