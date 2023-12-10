Going into this weekend, the tight end role for Arizona State is one that needed help in short order. With one returning player, senior-to-be Bryce Pierre, and incoming freshman Jayden Fortier, who isn't expected to be healthy for spring practice due to an ACL tear injury, it was only natural for the Sun Devils to try and build up their tight room from the transfer portal.





This is why they hosted Florida State junior tight end Markeston Douglas and San Diego State junior tight end Markeston Douglas this weekend, and the team's efforts were rewarded. 24 hours after Douglas committed to ASU, the 6-3 245-pound Harpole followed suit.