Longest tenured beat writer for Arizona State football and basketball, and a Website Publisher since 2001.
Going into this weekend, the tight end role for Arizona State is one that needed help in short order. With one returning player, senior-to-be Bryce Pierre, and incoming freshman Jayden Fortier, who isn't expected to be healthy for spring practice due to an ACL tear injury, it was only natural for the Sun Devils to try and build up their tight room from the transfer portal.
This is why they hosted Florida State junior tight end Markeston Douglas and San Diego State junior tight end Markeston Douglas this weekend, and the team's efforts were rewarded. 24 hours after Douglas committed to ASU, the 6-3 245-pound Harpole followed suit.
Both players have two years of eligibility left. Harpole redshirted his first year in San Diego and played in a few games, mainly on special teams in 2022. This past season saw him record his first offensive stats, posting seven receptions for 69 yards, in a campaign where he played well down the stretch for the Aztecs. Harpole has a 6-6 wing span, and he's considered athletic enough to be a threat in the passing game.
Douglas and Harpole are believed to be two of eight visitors who did commit to ASU during their trip to Tempe this weekend.
