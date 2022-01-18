SDSU OL transfer Chris Martinez talks ASU pledge

Committing to a school sight unseen may have been somewhat less common since recruiting visits are back to the pre-pandemic format. Yet, when Arizona State came calling for San Diego State offensive lineman Chris Martinez he realizes that this was an opportunity he could not pass up as he decided to commit to the Sun Devils just days after he received the offer.

The 6-4 310-pound Martinez, who arrived in San Diego in 2017, didn’t play in his first three years for the Aztecs. In 2020 he started in four games and played a total of six contests. Last season he started at left guard in his team’s first 13 games and entered the transfer portal days after his team’s loss to the Utah State in the Mountain West championship game. He was part of a run-heavy offense that ran the ball for nearly 60 percent of all offensive plays and averaged over 165 yards.





ASU’s offensive line has already experienced some attrition losing three starters. Left tackle Kellen Diesch and right guard Henry Hattis have exhausted their eligibility, and center Dohnovan West declared for the NFL Draft. ASU also has a few reserve linemen that won’t be on the roster this year. Center/guard Jarrett Bell is retiring from the sport to join his family’s trucking business. There is the possibility of both tackle Ralph Frias And guard Triston Miller retiring due to medical reasons, and the status of lineman Roman DeWys for 2022 is unclear. These personnel matters were certainly front and center in the discussions Martinez had with ASU offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh.





“I’m kind of familiar Arizona State,” Martinez, who hails from Turlock, Calif., said. “I have a couple of friends over there, and when they offered me, I just thought it was a good opportunity for me football-wise, and that’s why I chose it. I got offered last week (Jan. 11), and school had already started. So I wanted to get the process going, and I didn’t really get a chance to visit. But it wasn’t really a big deal. I was already pretty far from home, going to San Diego. So I was open to everything.”





“He said they had a few guys leaving,” Martinez commented, “and some guys were going to be done with school. He said that he needed players in the interior, so it sounded like a good opportunity for me. Coach Cavanaugh said that he liked my film, and he talked to one of my coaches, who told him that I was a good player. I like how Arizona State is pretty dynamic in their offense, and they have a quarterback that can move, which is always great because he keeps the play alive. They have a lot of ability, which I like.





“He told me that he wanted me to compete at right guard. Even though I only played left guard last year, I think it’ll be fine. I started four games in my junior year at right guard, and I felt pretty comfortable there. And I got a couple of snaps at center. I’m comfortable wherever and I don’t really prefer either left or right guard. I like to run the ball and play smash mouth football over passing the ball. That’s the type of player I am. It’d be pretty exciting to block for a quarterback like Jayden Daniels, who runs the ball so well.”





Since entering the transfer portal on Jan. 8, the lineman was offered by Fresno State, Miami (Ohio), and UConn, among others. Martinez, who graduated from SDSU, said that despite the success he experienced with that program last year, he didn’t see himself part of that team moving forward.





“I don’t have any negative things to say about SDSU,” Martinez noted. “I had a great time there. It’s just the way things worked out. I’m excited to be at ASU.

I’m getting my housing stuff ready, and a couple of the football guys are helping me out before I get all my stuff and move out there, go to school and be there at spring practice.





“I just want to go out there in spring practice and compete. I want to show the guys that I can be a good part of the team and help them win games. I want to fit myself into the system, be impactful and hopefully help the team win a championship.”





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!