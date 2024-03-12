In light of a 1-5 skid over the last six games, most recently getting swept on the road in Los Angeles, 11th-seeded Arizona State (14-17, 8-12 Pac-12) now faces a current and future conference foe in 6th-seeded Utah (18-13, 9-11) to begin the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas. Although this has been a forgettable season for the Sun Devils, ASU beat the Utes twice this season, a team who also might be shorthanded come Wednesday.





A struggling Arizona State squad that wanted to gain some momentum going into postseason play simply failed to do so. This past week in Los Angeles, ASU faltered to USC 81-73 last Thursday, in which the Trojans also beat Arizona at home, thereby sweeping the Arizona schools. In their meeting with UCLA up the road in Westwood, the Devils again fell to the likes of Adem Bona and company, losing 59-47 in the regular season finale.





Against UCLA, instead of trying to overcome technical fouls and questionable officiating in the first meeting, ASU was trying to overcome the loss of one of their best producers, senior guard Jose Perez. Perez left the team after the USC loss and is now playing for Plaza Valerio in the Santiago Superior Basketball Tournament in the Dominican Republic.





Trying to overcome that sudden departure, ASU played a mediocre game at best versus the Bruins. The Sun Devils shot 37.5% from the field, 27.3% from three, and 35.7% from the free-throw line. Defensively, ASU allowed an 18-0 run in the first half and a 19-1 run in the second that not only kept the Bruins hanging around but eventually led to their demise. UCLA was still held under 60 points, but the massive offensive struggles sealed the Sun Devils’ fate.





849.2 miles North via the I-5 in Eugene, Utah, was trying to go for the season sweep against Oregon. Much like the first battle that ended in a three-point Utah 80-77 win in Salt Lake City, the game at Oregon was a tight one as well, as the Ducks pulled out the 66-65 win at home to earn the split ahead of the Pac-12 tournament.





Utah’s leading scorer, Branden Carlson, led the effort with 19 points, five rebounds, and a block. The 7’ 0” center from South Jordan, Utah, averages 17.5 points per game and 6.9 rebounds and is regarded as one of the better centers in the Pac-12.





Although Carlson led on the box score in the loss, the true loss was his injury later that night. Early in the second half, Carlson got tangled up with Oregon’s center N’faly Dante. Carlson went to the ground immediately and exited the game with an elbow injury and did not return. His absence was greatly felt in that close loss.





Utah head coach Craig Smith, after the Oregon game, was skeptical about the prognosis, with Carlson possibly having to see trainers and doctors back in Utah. Earlier on Tuesday, Smith offered this perspective on Carlson’s status: