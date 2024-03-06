Over two months since their last meeting in Tempe, Arizona State (14-15, 8-10 Pac-12) and USC (12-17, 6-12) will face off in Los Angeles on Thursday for perhaps the final time as Pac-12 foes.





Despite returning key contributors Boogie Ellis and Isaiah Collier from injury, the Trojans have yet to find the form expected of them as a preseason AP top-25 team. Since the Sun Devils outdueled them on Jan. 20, SC has managed just a 4-6 record, with all but one of its wins in that span coming by single digits. The more-than-underwhelming campaign has many Trojan faithful calling for the removal of head coach Andy Enfield, while his three top players, Ellis, Collier, and Bronny James, hold legitimate prospects of hearing their name called at the NBA Draft this summer.





For now, they’re all still donning the cardinal and gold and, like ASU, intent on building positive momentum for an extended run at the Pac-12 Tournament next week. Enfield and Southern Cal have been an Achilles’ heel to Bobby Hurley and the Sun Devils in previous seasons, with fewer weapons at his disposal. Since the 2018-2019 season, the Trojans have won eight of their last 11 meetings with ASU, including a streak of seven in a row that was just snapped in the two programs’ last duel in the Pac-12 Tournament last March.





Having already met in January, SC appears healthier and better equipped to avenge the 82-67 defeat they took at Desert Financial Arena. The key to ASU’s victory came in their diverse yet bountiful scoring. Jose Perez led the way with 20 points, supplemented by Frankie Collins and Jamiya Neal with 17 each for a complete offensive performance. The influx of scoring on that occasion for the Sun Devils came off the back of an active day on defense, as ASU took advantage of the short-handed Trojans to force 22 turnovers. With 15 of them coming in the first half, ASU was able to finish the front 20 on an electric 20-5 run, staking them to a lead that would never be genuinely threatened the rest of the way.





Of course, Collier and Ellis, arguably SC’s two best players, didn’t suit up for that contest. As previously alluded to, the Trojan horse runs off of Ellis, Collier, and James, as the trio of gifted guards is one of the most talented backcourt groups in the country regardless of the collective underachieving of the team.





Ellis is well known to Sun Devil fans, having been the electric ball-handler for years at Southern Cal. Averaging 20 points per game against ASU last season, Ellis’s absence with injury in the initial game between the two teams this year could very well have been a deciding factor in the comfortable win for Bobby Hurley and company. With a quick burst to create space, as well as a bag of dribbling tricks when he needs it, Ellis is a threat to score at any time and will presumably be a focal point for Frankie Collins on defense.





Standing at six-foot-five with 210 pounds of pure muscle, Isaiah Collier isn’t your typical two-guard. The projected NBA Draft lottery pick is a tank of a player who can impose his will on backcourt defenders but be able to absorb hits down low. With a skillset reminiscent of an athletic, slashing ball-handler who can defend at a high level (think young Russell Westbrook), Collier’s build helps him profile as maybe the best two-way guard in the conference, scoring 17 points a night, along with a knack for finding the open man with an average of four assists.





Preventing Collier from getting downhill (shooting almost 50 percent from the field) will be vital for ASU, and expect to see another strong and athletic defender, such as Jamiya Neal or Jose Perez, get this assignment for much of the game.





The weight of expectations may have gotten to Bronny James in a mere seven-point output against Arizona State in January. Still, the son of the NBA legend is no stranger to facing adversity. Recovering from cardiac arrest in summer practice, in addition to being the first recognizable name on every team he’s ever played on, James has been a strong role player for Enfield in his freshman season. Not one to show off in the box score, James impacts the game in a more quiet yet still noticeable way. With quick instincts and a high basketball IQ, James’s strength is on the defensive end, facing up against opposing guards with his elite athleticism.





Kobe Johnson profiles in that way as well, but the six-foot-six junior makes his presence known as an inside scorer with 10 a night while pacing the team in rebounds and steals. Vincent Iwuckwu and DJ Rodman form a formidable paint presence that excels in rebounding the basketball and blocking shots, rounding out this USC team as one of the more balanced in the Pac-12 when healthy. Obviously, the Trojans haven’t had much luck and haven’t had the time to gel this group together due to the plethora of injuries it faced.





Starting to get everyone back, SC has won three of its last five contests, including a home victory over an NCAA Tournament hopeful in Utah on Feb. 15. Its losses in this stretch were both by two possessions or less on the road against other March Madness-caliber squads in Colorado and Washington State. The Trojans’ talent level can no doubt carry them through a magical run in Vegas to salvage their season, but they’ll first look to keep their form against the Sun Devils.





Akin to the first contest, ASU will need to be active on defense to create extra points off of USC mistakes while remaining formidable in the paint on both ends with a devastating bruiser like Collier now available.



