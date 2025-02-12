Scouting Report: Texas Tech

Injuries have consistently derailed Arizona State (12-11, 3-9 Big 12) in Big 12 competition. Not having the services of senior guards Adam Miller nor BJ Freeman in Sunday’s contest with Oklahoma State left ASU head coach Bobby Hurley with a sparse rotation. And as if the injury bug couldn’t get any worse, it only took nine minutes of game time against the Cowboys for five-star freshman forward Jayden Quaintance to twist an ankle that was previously injured and leave the game without returning. The diluted Sun Devils were handily defeated 86-73 in Stillwater, marking eight losses in the last 10 games.





Sunday’s contest against Oklahoma State was a story with an inevitable victor. ASU trailed by double figures less than six minutes into the game, and Hurley’s side wouldn’t come close to claiming a lead for the duration of the night despite a valiant 20 points and six assists from senior guard Alston Mason. The undermanned maroon and gold relied on three players for 71% of its offensive production, a load too big to carry for some of its key pieces.





On Wednesday, ASU's road trip continues as it heads to Lubbock, Texas, to face a premier program in No. 12 Texas Tech (18-5, 9-3). The Red Raiders recently had their seven-game win streak snapped by No. 20 Arizona on Saturday. However, they’ve been red-hot over the last several months, and head coach Grant McCasland knows that the struggling Arizona Team coming to town offers a great opportunity to get back on the winning track.





Texas Tech has dominated its Big 12 slate thus far. During its seven consecutive wins, stretching from Jan 14 to Feb 8, it knocked off No. 6 Houston on the road in an 82-81 overtime thriller. Furthermore, it won five games by double-digit margins, displaying domination in multiple facets against a flurry of opponents.





Offensively, the Red Raiders can score with the best of the best in the Big 12, ranking 3rd in the conference in points per game (80.1). They scored with great effectiveness from the field, shooting 47.7% from the field, the fourth-best in the conference, and 38% from three-point range, the second-best clip in the Big 12.





The Texas Tech offense additionally rebounds the ball well on the offensive end, averaging 11.9 offensive boards per game, as the fifth-best rate in the conference will exploit a known Sun Devil deficiency. It also holds the second-best assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.56, a statistic ASU notoriously struggles with at just 0.99, the second-worst in the conference.





Defensively, the Red Raiders are plenty formidable on that end of the floor, allowing just 65.9 points per game for the fourth-best figure in Big 12 basketball. The sum of their scoring margin is an elite 14.8 points per game, the second-best mark in the conference as well, only trailing Houston, who they’ve previously bested.





Although it shoots a mediocre 41.5% from the field, Texas Tech’s fast-paced style of play creates havoc and forces teams into inefficient possessions. Despite the numbers suggesting McCasland’s team is a relatively average defense across the board for conference standards, his players control the pace of play at a high level, making it difficult for opponents to keep up, thus forcing stops at critical points in any contest.





The leading scorers in Lubbock are super-senior guard Chance McMillian and sophomore forward JT Toppin. The duo averages 15.2 points per game apiece as the two marquee offensive outlets for Texas Tech.





For McMillian, the former Grand Canyon University guard is a lethal scorer who shoots 52.6% from the field and 44% from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-3 guard is a score-first player who averages just 1.5 assists but works heavily off the ball to get open for outside shots and easy baskets, making the game easier for the players around him.





For Toppin, the 6-foot-9 forward is a dominant inside force. Along with his high-octane scoring output, he leads the Red Raiders in rebounds per game with 8.6 per contest. Toppin is often utilized as a small-ball five-man and a rim runner, allowing the Dallas native plenty of room to lift off over larger defenders and rise up for lobs.





Junior forward Darrion Williams shallowly trails Texas Tech’s two leading scorers, averaging 14.8 points per game. The 6-foot-6 wing rounds out the Big-3 as a jack-of-all-trades asset. Shooting nearly 44% from the floor and 35% from three-point range, Williams gets it done on all three levels, using all of his 225 lbs. frame to hit difficult shots over outstretched defenders. He also averages four assists and 5.5 rebounds per game, providing consistent output in every facet of a matchup.





The remainder of the Red Raiders' supporting cast fills roles to a necessary degree, as five players average between 5.5 and 9.6 points per game. Notably, senior guard Elijah Hawkins averages 9.5 points while producing assists at a rate of 6.3 per game. Hawkins is a showstopping playmaker who leads the Big 12 in assists per game. Using well-timed and purposeful passes to unlock opposing defenses and make the game easier for his teammates as the lead guard. Hawkins also leads the team in steals; despite his 5-foot-11 stature, his 1.6 steals per game heavily benefits the Texas Tech defense, which struggles to generate turnovers, placing 13th in conference steals per game.





There will be areas ASU can exploit in Texas Tech's in-tune system. In the absence of Freeman and Miller, Hurley opted for a larger starting five, utilizing Quaintance, when he was available, alongside junior center Shawn Philips Jr. This lineup could have helped slow down Texas Tech's pace, perhaps giving ASU a chance to prevail in the battles in the paint. Alas, since Quaintance’s absence continues tonight (and likely the next few games, too, for that matter), look for Arizona State to struggle in this aspect.





The Red Raiders run the floor, demonstrating deft outside shooting. As demonstrated against Oklahoma State, the Sun Devils, who will have return Miller and Freeman, usually struggle to guard on the perimeter. Moreover, The Cowboys only converted on eight three-pointers in the last game; however, they found themselves wide open for driving lanes often, using speed to punish the slow rotations of ASU. Quaintance’s absence stands to challenge Arizona State's rim protection capabilities.





Wednesday night's battle will be another test of will and cohesion for the Sun Devils, who are now on another three-game losing streak. Big 12 play has proven challenging and beyond for Hurley’s team. If they desire success on the road, they will need to play to their strengths and manipulate the fast-paced small-ball unit to play a methodical and more physical style of play.





The Wednesday night game tips off at 7 p.m. Arizona time and will air on the CBS Sports Network.