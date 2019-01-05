Twelve days after upsetting No. 1 Kansas, Arizona State (9-4 overall, 0-1 conference) dropped its second straight game at home -- against an opponent they were expected to beat with relative ease. In both instances, the Sun Devils were double-digit favorites heading into the game, which makes the losses even more discouraging.





Thursday night’s 96-86 loss to Utah, however, was particularly troubling. After leading by as many as 17 points midway through the first half, the wheels fell off for ASU. The Utes went on a 28-15 run to close the half and never looked back.





Poor shot-selection, lazy transition defense and even rebounding—which had actually been a strength all season long—played a part in the Sun Devil’s demise on Thursday night.





“Once we start getting lazy on defense and not getting back in transition, it showed,” said ASU guard Rob Edwards said. “(We’re) not locked in as a unit, not locked in as a team.”





After consecutive home losses, it now appears ASU’s season is at a crossroads.





After winning its first seven games, the Sun Devils have dropped four of its last six. And perhaps even more troubling, is the way--and to whom--they lost. It’s one thing to lose to No. 6 Nevada on a neutral court, it’s entirely another to lose at home against teams with a sub-100 NET ranking. (Note: Utah had a NET of 145 before Thursday’s game.)





There’s no other way to say it: ASU is quickly trending in the wrong direction.





The recent slide has put the Sun Devils in a precarious situation, and if they don’t turn it around quickly, they face the serious risk of negating all the good accomplished in November and December.





It’s way too early to consider Saturday’s contest against Colorado a must-win game, but the Sun Devils have reached a pivotal moment in the season.





Senior forward Zylan Cheatham understands the gravity of the situation, and he told reporters that he had a candid conversation with his teammates after Thursday’s loss.





“The question I asked my guys was,” he explained, “What do we want to do with this season? Do we want beating Kansas and winning our Vegas tournament to be the highlight of our season? Or do we want to buckle down and do something?”





Colorado (9-4 overall, 0-1 conference) enters Saturday’s matchup after suffering a 64-56 loss at Arizona in the Pac-12 opener. It was a rough night for the Buffs, who shot only 35.8 percent from the field and committed 17 turnovers, in addition to scoring a season-low in points.





Thursday’s performance was the latest setback for a Colorado team that has lost three of its last four games. Much like ASU, they started the season on fire (8-1 record) but have fizzled in recent weeks.





To compound matters, coach Tad Boyle confirmed after Thursday’s game that junior guard Deleon Brown has been ruled academically ineligible for the second semester. So the Buffs will be without its top perimeter defender for the foreseeable future, and possibly even the remainder of the year.





The good news for Colorado: they still have McKinley Wright IV on their roster. The speedy point guard averages 14 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, which ranks second in the conference.





Wright IV proved to be a thorn in the side of the Sun Devils last season. He scored 19 points in a regular-season win at home and dropped 20 in the first round of last season’s Pac-12 Tournament (another win).





Starting alongside Wright in the Buffs’ backcourt is junior Shane Gatling, a JUCO transfer, and sophomore D’Shawn Schwartz, a former four-star prospect.





In the frontcourt, Colorado has gotten significant contributions from starting forwards Lucas Siewert (6-foot-10) and Tyler Bey (6-7). Neither of them would be considered traditional big men, but they each offer something valuable.





Siewert, a junior, has a high basketball IQ and is one of the best 3-point shooters in the Pac-12. Another interesting nugget about the native Brazilian: When he was still in high school, he verbally committed to ASU and then-head coach Herb Sendek. However, when Sendek was fired, Siewert backed off his pledge and re-opened his recruitment.





Bey, a sophomore, is a bit undersized as a 4-man but makes up for it with his athleticism and work ethic. Often compared to former Colorado standout (and current Oklahoma City Thunder player) Andre Roberson, Bey seems to have a nose for the ball. He is among the league leaders in rebounds (9.8 per game) and blocks (1.8).





The Buffs typically go ten deep, with senior Namon Wright and freshman Evan Battey getting the bulk of the minutes off the bench.





Battey, who took an academic redshirt last season, is one of the ‘feel-good’ stories of this college basketball season. After suffering a stroke during a pickup game last December, Battey has fully recovered and emerged as one of Colorado’s key pieces. At 6-foot-8 and 264 pounds, Battey is surprisingly agile and a good passer for a player his size.





Probable Starters:

G – Remy Martin (13.1 PPG, 3.6 APG) / G – McKinley Wright IV (14 PPG, 5.5 APG)

G – Luguentz Dort (17.8 PPG, 5.2 RPG) / G – Shane Gatling (7.8 PPG, 1.4 RPG)

F – Kimani Lawrence (11.2 PPG, 4 RPG) / F – D’Shawn Schwartz (7.1 PPG, 3.9 RPG)

F – Zylan Cheatham (11.8 PPG, 9.7 RPG) / F – Tyler Bey (10.9 PPG, 9.2 RPG)

F – Romello White (9 PPG, 5.9 RPG) / F – Lucas Siewert (12.8 PPG, 5.2 RPG)





Why ASU Can Win: The Sun Devils should have a distinct advantage in the paint against Colorado, who lacks overall length and athleticism. Don’t be surprised to De’Quon Lake and/or Romello White have a big game on Saturday.





Another thing working in ASU’s favor: Colorado commits 14.2 turnovers per game, which is second most among Pac-12 teams. This should play right into the hands of the Sun Devils, who are among the league leaders in forcing miscues.





Colorado will also have a hard time slowing down Dort. CU’s top perimeter defender, Deleon Brown, is not available and the Buffs don’t have anybody who can match Dort’s strength and quickness. This could be the game that Dort finally breaks out of his slump.





Why Colorado Can Win: Whenever you have strong point guard play like Colorado does, you have a chance to pull out the victory. Wright IV is one of the best, if not the best, point guard in the Pac-12. No stage is too big for him, and he seems to perform better under pressure.





Lucas Siewert’s ability to stretch the defense could also factor prominently into Saturday’s contest. Opposing big men must respect Siewert’s 3-point shooting (50 percent), which consequently pulls them away from the basket and forces them to defend out on the perimeter. If that happens, advantage Colorado.





Key Stat: ASU is 7-1 all-time at home against Colorado, and have won the last five in Tempe.





X-Factor: Can ASU get Kimani Lawrence re-established on offense? After starting the season on a tear, the sophomore forward has struggled over the last month. Interestingly, there seems to be a direct correlation between his production and the team’s success. Here’s a comparison of his stats from the first seven games versus the last six:





First seven games: 15.4 PPG, 4.9 PRG, 44.4 FG%, 11.6 FGA/GM, ASU’s record: 7-0

Last six games: 6.2 PPG, 3 RPG, 28.6 FG%, 7 FGA/GM, ASU’s record: 2-4





Prediction: ASU 73, Colorado 66





Game Info:

When: 4:00 pm MST

Where: Wells Fargo Arena – Tempe, Ariz.

TV/Radio: Pac-12 Network / 98.7 FM



