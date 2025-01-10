Scouting Report: Baylor

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, remains one of the most daunting venues in college basketball. On Wednesday night, Arizona State (10-4, 1-2 Big 12) felt the full force of its intimidating atmosphere. A second-half collapse, producing just 13 points in 20 minutes, left the Sun Devils on the losing end of a 74-55 defeat against Kansas.





Now, head coach Bobby Hurley and his squad must quickly regroup, with their attention shifting toward a highly anticipated home matchup against the formally ranked Baylor Bears (10-4, 2-1 Big 12) on Saturday at Desert Financial Arena.





Despite the lopsided final score, Arizona State showed grit and determination for much of the first half. The Sun Devils led 42-36 at the break, shooting an impressive 14-of-30 from the field, including five three-pointers. However, the tide turned dramatically after halftime, as ASU managed just five field goals in the final 20 minutes, including only one from beyond the arc.





One key factor in the game’s outcome was Kansas’ ability to stifle ASU’s ball movement. The Sun Devils had enjoyed success in the first half with their press defense, forcing turnovers and winning the fast-break battle 9-6. But in the second half, Kansas head coach Bill Self turned up the heat, suffocating ASU’s guards and creating defensive chaos. The result was 18 turnovers—the most Arizona State has committed in a game this season.





The absence of five-star freshman guard Joson Sanon due to an ankle injury sustained on New Year’s Eve against BYU was greatly felt against Kansas. Sanon’s scoring ability, particularly off the bench, has been a vital component of the Sun Devils’ offense. Without him, ASU struggled to generate scoring, particularly from its reserves, tallying just two bench points.





“We’re short-handed without Joson, so we couldn’t afford to have guys in foul trouble,” Hurley said postgame. “We’ve done a pretty good job this year of staying out of foul trouble, and that certainly hurt us tonight.”





With Sanon out and his availability for Saturday still unknown, other players needed to step up. Senior BJ Freeman found himself in foul trouble, picking up his fourth with 12:32 left in the game, forcing Hurley to take him out during a critical 47-45 stretch. When Freeman returned with 10:28 left, Kansas’ lead ballooned to nine, thanks to back-to-back turnovers by the Sun Devils. Hurley was forced to insert Freeman back into the lineup, hoping to regain some stability.





“We’ve got to be better taking care of the ball and dealing with that kind of pressure,” Hurley added.





While the Sun Devils now look to bounce back, their next opponent presents a different kind of challenge. Baylor, led by head coach Scott Drew, comes to Tempe fresh off a dominant 68-48 victory over Cincinnati. The Bears had previously suffered a tough 19-point loss to No. 3 Iowa State, but they quickly regained their composure and put together a solid win at home. Baylor has played four games against ranked opponents this season, posting a 2-4 record in such contests, but they remain a dangerous team capable of beating anyone.





Offensively, Baylor is one of the most potent teams in the Big 12. Its average of 82.9 points per game ranks fourth in the conference. The Bears are especially dangerous from three-point range, shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc—good for third in the Big 12.





Defensively, Baylor thrives on forcing turnovers. With a fleet of athletic wings, the Bears are constantly pressuring opponents, charting third in the conference in turnover margin with 15.4 turnovers created per game.





Baylor’s offensive attack is spearheaded by fifth-year forward Norchad Omier, who leads the Bears with 15.7 points per game and a remarkable 60% shooting from the field. Omier’s scoring ability is complemented by his strength and speed, allowing him to dominate inside despite standing at just 6-foot-7. He ranks second in the Big 12 in total field goals made, only behind 7-foot-2 Kansas center Hunter Dickinson.





Omier’s presence in the paint will be a tough test for Arizona State’s frontcourt, particularly for freshman forward Jayden Quaintance. At 6-foot-9, Quaintance is more physically gifted than most, but Omier’s combination of power and agility makes for an intriguing matchup. This battle inside will be one to watch, as the two players’ contrasting styles — Quaintance’s length and Omier’s brute strength — should provide plenty of entertainment.





In the backcourt, Baylor’s primary ball handler is another experienced fifth-year player, Jeremy Roach. A transfer from Duke, Roach has seamlessly integrated into Drew’s system, contributing 12.3 points and a team-high four assists per game. Roach also leads the Bears in minutes played, averaging over 31 per game. His ability to run the offense and create opportunities for his teammates will be crucial against an ASU defense that will have to step up following their struggles against Kansas.





Baylor’s roster is also stacked with depth and athleticism, particularly in the form of freshmen Robert Williams III and VJ Edgecombe. Williams, a 6-foot-1 sharpshooter from Delaware, is shooting an impressive 41% from three-point range, averaging around 12 points per game. Edgecombe, meanwhile, is one of the most exciting prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft. At 6-foot-6, his athleticism is unmatched, and he is a force on both ends of the floor, averaging 2.5 steals, 5.8 rebounds, and a block per game. His combination of length, leaping ability, and defensive prowess will be something Arizona State must account for, particularly in transition.





Saturday’s contest represents the Sun Devils’ toughest test of the season so far. With a perfect 5-0 record at home, Hurley’s team will need to protect their home court if they hope to remain competitive in the Big 12 race. As ASU football coach Hines Ward famously stated during the Sun Devils' unforgettable season that saw them finish 6-0 at Mountain America Stadium, “If we win our home games and split our road games, we’ll be in the playoffs.” That same mentality applies to the basketball team, especially with a team like Baylor coming to town.





ASU will also need to clean up its turnover woes, which have become a growing concern. The Sun Devils committed 18 turnovers against Kansas and 17 against Colorado, two of their worst performances in that department this season. Senior point guard Alston Mason was particularly plagued by turnovers, recording a season-high six against the Jayhawks. His struggles, along with the team’s inability to handle pressure, were evident in the second half of Wednesday’s loss.





“We didn’t handle their pressure at all,” Hurley said. “We did not do a good job taking care of the ball on their press. We turned it over and were ineffective, and we started digging a hole for ourselves that we couldn’t get out of.”





The loss to Kansas stings, but Saturday’s game against Baylor is an opportunity for redemption. Hurley and his players know that they must clean up their mistakes and play with greater poise if they hope to be competitive. With so much at stake, the result of this game could very well determine the course of ASU’s season.





If the Sun Devils can learn from their mistakes, improve their ball handling, and match Baylor’s athleticism and intensity, they may have a chance to pull off the upset. Regardless, it promises to be a thrilling matchup that will certainly be remembered as a key moment in ASU’s 2024-25 campaign.