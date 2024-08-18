Saturday night's scrimmage at Mountain America Stadium, featuring a "game day unit," was defined by a fairly balanced effort and the first-time use of the sideline tablet technology. Here are all the details from this session

Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!