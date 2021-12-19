San Francisco Halts Sun Devil Win Streak
Khalil Shabazz scored a game-high 20 points for the University of San Francisco as the Dons overcame a late deficit to put an end to Arizona State’s three-game win streak with a 66-65 road victory.
After a Jay Heath baseline leaner gave Arizona State a 60-54 edge with 4:54 to play, San Francisco (10-1) used a 9-0 run, capped by a Zane Meeks transition three-point basket, to wrestle back the lead and set the stage for a wild final few minutes at Desert Financial Arena on Sunday evening.
The Sun Devils were able to jump ahead once more, 65-63, following a DJ Horne basket and a Heath three-pointer with 1:40 to go, but a Kimani Lawrence foul on a three-point attempt by USF’s Dzmitry Ryuny put the junior at the free-throw line with just 14 seconds remaining.
Ryuny calmly converted all three free-throw attempts to seal the win for USF.
“We lost tonight to a good basketball team,” said Arizona State Head Coach Bobby Hurley afterward. “Give them credit for hitting their threes. They hit some timely threes.
“They did a really great job of jumping in there and drawing contact and getting to the free-throw line. That was impressive.”
Despite turning the ball over 21 times on Sunday, San Francisco was able to stay within striking distance of the Sun Devils, thanks in large part to its three-point shooting. The Dons made 12 of their 30 long-range attempts, including five by Meeks, who helped pace the USF scoring attack with 15 points.
Three Sun Devils scored in double figures, including Graham and Heath, who each had 18 points. Horne chipped in 15 points but struggled on just 6-18 shooting against the USF zone defense.
“I thought it was fine,” said Lawrence about the team’s effort to attack the zone. “We got some good looks at the rim. Some good shots. Some of them didn’t fall, but I think it was fine the way we played against them.”
Overall, Arizona State shot just 38% from the floor, and their 65 points marked the sixth time they’ve scored 65 or fewer points in a contest this season. It was also the fifth time this season that a game had been decided by six or fewer points for ASU.
“We’re definitely getting used to it,” added Lawrence when asked about the close contests. “We’ve been in a lot of games this year, so far, that have been close, and today the ball just didn’t bounce our way.”
Despite trailing with 14 seconds to go after the Ryuny free throws, ASU’s Horne was able to drive the length of the court but missed a leaner off the glass. Ryuny secured the rebound for USF but had it taken away by Lawrence with four seconds remaining.
Hurley called a timeout and drew up one last play; however, the Marreon Jackson corner three-point attempt was off, giving the Dons the victory.
“They had been going zone on their out of bounds quite a bit, and they shifted back to their man, and I would have loved to get a better shot than falling away from the basket,” said Hurley of the final Sun Devil attempt. ”We were hoping to get something going to the basket, you know, with guys cutting into space, and then it ended up where (Jackson) got the hand-off off the in-bound, and it was a contested three.
“Really, we were down one, so we really (didn’t) need that type of shot. It wasn’t the best shot opportunity for us at that stage.”
San Francisco entered the weekend winners of their first ten games this season but lost to Grand Canyon University on Saturday in downtown Phoenix. The Dons were able to salvage the Arizona road trip with a win against ASU, despite the Sun Devils being the fresher of the two teams.
“I give them credit because, you know, it’s not easy to go back to back, and especially after you lose a game,” added Hurley. “They looked different in terms of hitting shots. They struggled to make threes last night, but they shot way better, especially in the first half.
“I thought we did okay in the paint, really. They got to the free-throw line way more than we did, and in a close game, that was the difference, those last free throws.”
Arizona State will conclude its non-conference schedule on Tuesday when it hosts Florida A&M at Desert Financial Arena. Tip-off that game is scheduled for 3:00 PM.