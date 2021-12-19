San Francisco Halts Sun Devil Win Streak

Khalil Shabazz scored a game-high 20 points for the University of San Francisco as the Dons overcame a late deficit to put an end to Arizona State’s three-game win streak with a 66-65 road victory.

After a Jay Heath baseline leaner gave Arizona State a 60-54 edge with 4:54 to play, San Francisco (10-1) used a 9-0 run, capped by a Zane Meeks transition three-point basket, to wrestle back the lead and set the stage for a wild final few minutes at Desert Financial Arena on Sunday evening.

The Sun Devils were able to jump ahead once more, 65-63, following a DJ Horne basket and a Heath three-pointer with 1:40 to go, but a Kimani Lawrence foul on a three-point attempt by USF’s Dzmitry Ryuny put the junior at the free-throw line with just 14 seconds remaining.

Ryuny calmly converted all three free-throw attempts to seal the win for USF.

“We lost tonight to a good basketball team,” said Arizona State Head Coach Bobby Hurley afterward. “Give them credit for hitting their threes. They hit some timely threes.

“They did a really great job of jumping in there and drawing contact and getting to the free-throw line. That was impressive.”

Despite turning the ball over 21 times on Sunday, San Francisco was able to stay within striking distance of the Sun Devils, thanks in large part to its three-point shooting. The Dons made 12 of their 30 long-range attempts, including five by Meeks, who helped pace the USF scoring attack with 15 points.

Three Sun Devils scored in double figures, including Graham and Heath, who each had 18 points. Horne chipped in 15 points but struggled on just 6-18 shooting against the USF zone defense.

“I thought it was fine,” said Lawrence about the team’s effort to attack the zone. “We got some good looks at the rim. Some good shots. Some of them didn’t fall, but I think it was fine the way we played against them.”

Overall, Arizona State shot just 38% from the floor, and their 65 points marked the sixth time they’ve scored 65 or fewer points in a contest this season. It was also the fifth time this season that a game had been decided by six or fewer points for ASU.

“We’re definitely getting used to it,” added Lawrence when asked about the close contests. “We’ve been in a lot of games this year, so far, that have been close, and today the ball just didn’t bounce our way.”