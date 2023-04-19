Just days after officially visiting Tempe 6-9 220-pound San Francisco Zane Meeks decide to commit to the Sun Devils, bolstering ASU's frontcourt.

Last season the Meeks averaged 11 ppg and 5 rpg for the Dons shooting 48 percent. He made 35 three-pointers shooting 32.4 percent from that range and was 73 percent from the free throw line in the 2022-23 campaign. He averaged 31 minutes, getting the starting nod in 15 games. One of the contests he did action in was ironically at home against Arizona State, where he scored 9 points going 3-4 from beyond the arc in just 15 minutes, as well as grabbing six rebounds.

In the 2021-22 season for San Francisco, Meeks played in 27 games, averaging 14 minutes per contest as well as 5 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.





The forward began his college career at Nevada, where he played with current ASU forward Warren Washington, who declared for the NBA draft but is also maintaining his college eligibility and could team up with Meeks again. As a sophomore with the Wolfpack, he averaged 9.0 points with 5.9 rebounds over 22.4 minutes per game, shooting 47.0 percent from the field and making 19 three-pointers.





That season followed a freshman year where he saw action in all 31 games off the bench as a freshman, placing sixth on the team in scoring with 6.4 points per game and fifth in rebounds, grabbing 3.7 rebounds per game. That season he averaged 16.6 minutes per game, scoring in double figures in eight games.





Meeks, who hails from Prairie Village, Kan. played his senior year of high school at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., for coach Jason Smith and helped the team to the 2019 National Prep Championship.





ASU's newest addition will arrive in Tempe with one year of eligibility left.