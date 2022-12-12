Ever since Kenny Dillingham’s name was brought up as a prime candidate for Arizona State’s football head coaching job, it was a given that Scottsdale Saguaro High School head coach Jason Mohns was going to join the ranks of that ASU staff. After completing his eleventh season with the Sabercats culminating with a 28-21 loss to Basha High School in the State's Open Divison championship game Mohns will join his alma mater as its tight ends coach, completing the assistant coaching staff of Dillingham.





Mohns, 40 years old, who won seven state championships with the Sabercats, is one of the most decorated high school coaches in the state of Arizona. His 123-19 includes two undefeated seasons in 2014 and 2016. His six consecutive State Championship tiles established a state record. Mohns was named the AIA Division III Coach of the Year in both 2013 and 2014. He was named the National Football Foundation Arizona Football Coach of the Year in 2015, the News Channel 12 Friday Night Fever Arizona Coach of the Year in 2016, and the Arizona Cardinals High School Football Coach of the Year in 2017. Coach Mohns was a finalist for the NFL’s Don Shula National Coach of the Year Award in 2017. In 2018, Coach Mohns was named one of three recipients of the Inaugural Whataburger/MaxPreps Heart and Soul of the Game Award, for coaches who set an example of leadership to his team and in the community.





Mohns began his career with the Sabercats in 2007 as the Head Freshman Football Coach, and in 2010 was promoted to the Varsity Running Backs coach before taking over as Offensive Coordinator in 2011. Coach Mohns’ 2011 Saguaro offense set multiple State records and finished ranked second in the nation in both total points scored and points per game average.





Mohns graduated from Arizona State in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology. The Sun Devil football ties with Mohns began with his late father, Greg Mohns was a long-time college and pro football coach, who coaches with the legendary Frank Kush at Arizona State, as well as Bum Phillips at Oklahoma State part of a career that has spanned nearly 40 years with stops in the NFL, CFL, and numerous Division I college programs.









While enrolled at ASU Mohns he founded the Scottsdale Argonauts Youth Football Club. The Argos program has produced numerous State Championship teams and has been crowned National Champions five times. To this day, he still volunteers much of his time working with youth athletes at local camps and clinics. Thought his career he also served multiple times on the coaching staff of the prestigious Army All-American Game featuring the most prominent high school seniors in the nation.





Mohns is considered one of the sharpest offensive minds in the state, and someone who has been praised by college coaches in recent years when he was invited to talk at various workshops. In Tempe, will be a formidable addition to an offensive staff that not only includes Dillingham but also offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin who won an FCS championship at Eastern Washington while establishing FCS records, Shaun Aguano, ASU's running backs coach who jump started the Sun Devils’ offense last season when he took over the play calling duties, and wide receivers coach Ra’Shaad Samples who arrives from the LA Rams and will incorporate some of the passing concepts that has made that franchise one of the most potent offensive units in the league.





***





Kenny Dillingham’s hires to date are as follows:





Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks’ coach: Beau Baldwin

Defensive coordinator: Brian Ward

Running backs: Shaun Aguano

Special Teams Coordinator/Edge Rushers: Charlie Ragle

Defensive line: Vince Amey

Wide Receivers: Ra’Shaad Samples

Defensive backs: Bryan Carrington

Linebackers: AJ Cooper

Offensive Line: Saga Tuitele

Tight Ends: Jason Mohns