A massive recruit official visit weekend that saw nearly 20 prospects so far descend on Tempe has already yielded a significant dividend on Saturday evening, as former Sacramento State running back Cameron Skattebo, the reigning Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year, pledged to the Sun Devils.

Last season in his sophomore campaign, where the Hornets finished with a 12-1 mark, the 5-10 212-pound Skattebo paced his team posting 1,373 yards rushing yards averaging seven years per carry and 105.6 rushing yards per game, scoring 13 touchdowns. He also tallied 371 receiving yards hauling in 31 receptions, scoring three times, and having a kick return for a touchdown. As a freshman, he registered 520 rushing yards carrying the ball 57 times and scoring six touchdowns.





Skattebo had a prolific high school career in the Sacramento area, as he finished his prep career posting 6,192 rushing yards and 69 touchdowns and was named first-team all-league three times. The highlight of that period was his junior season, where he rushed for 3,550 yards and 42 touchdowns and was integral in the Knights’ CIF 5-A state title that year. He was also named the Sacramento Bee Offensive Player of the Year, the Foothill Valley League MVP, and all-state as a junior.





Skattebo, along with Cal transfer DeCarlos Brooks will be part of a running back room that includes returning players sophomore Tevin White and junior George Hart III. This unit collectively will aim to compensate for the loss of Xazavian Valladay, a transfer from Wyoming who exhausted his eligibility and was an All-Pac 12 selection who led the Sun Devils with 1,192 yards rushing and 16 rushing touchdowns. Another player this group will try to replace is Valladay’s backup, junior Daniyel Ngata, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, and it’s unclear whether he could ultimately return to the team.