Running game picks up where it left off in 2020 in Sun Devils’ 2021 opener

It’s no secret that the running game for No. 25 Arizona State was the strong suit entering the 2021 season, but the question was how strong they would be, come Thursday night’s opener against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

When the dust settled, and ASU’s long-awaited opener came to an end, as predicted, the three-headed monster of sophomore DeaMonte Trayanum, redshirt freshman Daniyel Ngata and redshirt senior Rachaad White met expectations, cruising, slicing through the Thunderbird defense like a hot knife through butter. The slow, methodical approach was the highlight of ASU’s 41-14 opening night victory, which was shrouded in a cloud of yellow as penalties, blurred the glory of a dominant ASU return with fans to Sun Devil Stadium.

“Tonight, we were not a very good football team; we were too emotional,” Edwards explained after the game. “I thought, for the most part, some things were very good… We knew we could run the football, and we were able to do that.”

It didn’t take long for the rushing attack to establish itself on Thursday night. Following an interception on the third play of the game from graduate student safety DeAndre Pierce and the subsequent return of 34 yards to the three-yard-line, sophomore running back DeaMonte Traynum got his first “Chip shot” of the season, strolling into the endzone for ASU’s first score of the game.

Normally in the world of weather and nature, lightning strikes and thunder follows. On Thursday, in the case of the ASU running backs, the roles were flipped. Following Trayanum’s score on the first offensive play of the game, White flashed his speed on ASU’s second offensive drive, cruising to a 15-yard gain and first down. On 4th and 1 from the SUU 26-yard line, White followed redshirt sophomore left guard LaDarius Henderson and redshirt junior fullback Case Hatch out of the I formation on a power scheme and then cut back to the left side A-gap into daylight, almost floating the rest of the way towards the south endzone. White’s score set the Inferno of 12,114 students alight.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub28gZWFzeSBmb3IgM++4j+KDoy48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tLzNfY2hhYWQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QDNfY2hh YWQ8L2E+IHNjb3JlcyBmcm9tIDI2IHlhcmRzIG91dC48YnI+PGJyPvCfjqUg IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9IS3dwRUQzRVJBIj5odHRwczovL3Qu Y28vSEt3cEVEM0VSQTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1R3Q0pw TlRrUFciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ud0NKcE5Ua1BXPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IFN1biBEZXZpbCBGb290YmFsbCAoQEFTVUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FTVUZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDMz NjI5MTY5MjM4MjQ5NDg5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJl ciAzLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

“Obviously, it was fun to come back in the stadium with our fan base,” Edwards said in his opening statement. “The students were outstanding in both endzones, and it was fun to watch them again.”

In the second quarter, Trayanum and White realigned the natural cycle, as lighting struck twice for a quick one-yard touchdown with White bullying his way into the endzone out of the I formation for the second time on a running back toss.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Bbm90aGEgb25lIGZvciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tLzNfY2hhYWQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QDNfY2hhYWQ8L2E+ Ljxicj48YnI+8J+OpSAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2dSbFVmc0x6 ZHkiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9nUmxVZnNMemR5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vN1pqYUR4ZFdsaiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzdaamFEeGRX bGo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU3VuIERldmlsIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQVNVRm9v dGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQVNVRm9vdGJh bGwvc3RhdHVzLzE0MzM2Mzk0MDE0ODYxMjcxMTA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDMsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Trayanum’s thunder followed on the subsequent ASU drive, pounding his way through the Thunderbirds defense for consecutive gains of six, 11 and six yards, respectively. Following a quick pass to junior receiver Ricky Pearsall, Trayanum picked up an excellent block from Hatch, who did damage in the run game all night, and caught an edge, thundering into the endzone for a second score, matching his running mate.

In the second half, the third prong of the pitchfork attack, Ngata began to acquire solid reps, acquiring the most carries out of any Sun Devil back on the night with 11 attempts from scrimmage. With eight minutes left on the clock in the fourth, Ngata caught an edge on an outside zone run to the left, picking up crucial blocks from graduate student left tackle Kellen Diesch and Hatch to stroll in for six.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5iIIFRPVUNIRE9XTiBTVU4gREVWSUxTIPCflLE8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RuZ2F0YTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QGRuZ2F0YTI8L2E+IHdhbGtzIGl0IGluIGZvciBzaXguPGJyPjxicj7w n46lICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSEt3cEVEM0VSQSI+aHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL0hLd3BFRDNFUkE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9h RXNxWWk4YnNjIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYUVzcVlpOGJzYzwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBTdW4gRGV2aWwgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBBU1VGb290YmFsbCkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BU1VGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMv MTQzMzY2NzA4NTI4MDgwODk2Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0 ZW1iZXIgMywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

“I thought our running backs dis a really good job,” offensive coordinator Zak Hill said. “They run hard, they’re very active, they do a good job in the run game, and they’re talented. It was good to see Daniyel getting in there a little bit.”

“Hatch does a great job. He’s a warrior. I love that kid… He works his butt off and is a true grinder.”

Dual-threat junior gunslinger Jayden Daniels got in on the running party as well, rushing for 40 yards on six attempts for an average of 6.7 carry average. Daniels’ longest gain came on the first play of ASU’s final drive of the first quarter, a 21-yard gain before sliding out of bounds near midfield. In the third quarter, Daniels made three straight rushing attempts from scrimmage for a total gain of 26 yards across three plays. The star Sun Devil quarterback went down shortly after this and went to the locker room to be treated for cramps.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYXlkZW4gRGFuaWVscyBvbiBnb2luZyBkb3duIGluIHRoZSB0aGly ZCBxdWFydGVyOiDigJxqdXN0IGNyYW1wcywgSeKAmW0gZ29vZC7igJ0gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2p2alBCd1J2aTIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9qdmpQQndSdmkyPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERldmlsc0RpZ2VzdC5jb20g KEBEZXZpbHNEaWdlc3QpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v RGV2aWxzRGlnZXN0L3N0YXR1cy8xNDMzNjc0MjkyMjIzMzUyODM0P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAzLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

If you ask Edwards, though, he’ll tell you why Daniels cramped.

“He cramped up,” Edwards said. “I said, ‘That’s what you get for trying to run!’ You said you wanted to run. He’ll be fine, but he played well tonight. He did some really good things. He threw the ball well and used his legs. I told him he has to get four first downs for me with his legs, and he did that tonight.”

Even Pearsall, the wide receiver from Tempe’s Corona Del Sol High School got in on the action, taking a tricky end-around for a 27-yard score, sneaking past defenders as he tiptoed the sideline towards the endzone.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SSUNLWSBDT01JTiYjMzk7IEFUIFlPVS4g8J+Pg+KAjeKZgu+4j/Cf kqg8YnI+PGJyPlRlbXBl4oCZcyBvd24gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9QZWFyc2FsbFJpY2t5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQ ZWFyc2FsbFJpY2t5PC9hPiBleHRlbmRzIHRoZSBsZWFkIHRvIDI3Ljxicj48 YnI+8J+OpSAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0hLd3BFRDNFUkEiPmh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9IS3dwRUQzRVJBPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vbXJrVHZzY0p1aSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21ya1R2c2NKdWk8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU3VuIERldmlsIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQVNVRm9vdGJhbGwp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQVNVRm9vdGJhbGwvc3Rh dHVzLzE0MzM2NTM3NjUzNzA4MjY3NTk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ U2VwdGVtYmVyIDMsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==