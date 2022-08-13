Running backs’ sense of comfort grows in a new ASU offense

When Arizona State hired Glenn Thomas as its next offensive coordinator, the game plan seemed simple – improve an anemic passing game that has taken a back seat to the ground attack in the last couple of seasons. After all, Thomas has spent over 20 years coaching quarterbacks and offenses across the NFL and college football and has shown his prowess in developing and implementing that aspect.





Nonetheless, much like the last two years, the Sun Devils find themselves having two promising options in the backfield, graduate running back Xazavian Valladay and redshirt sophomore running back Daniyel Ngata, that figure to spearhead the team’s offense in 2022.





Valladay arrived in Tempe prior to spring ball from Wyoming, where he rushed for 1,070 yards on 209 carries in 2021 and eclipsed the century mark in rushing during another campaign with the Cowboys. Despite Valladay’s success at Wyoming, the 200-pound running back decided to transfer so he could challenge himself in a power five program and conference.





“[ASU running back] Coach [Shaun] Aguano [and] the whole coaching staff here. Those are stand-up guys,” Valladay said. “This is a great staff here at Arizona State. Those guys really just told me just all the ins and outs and great things that Arizona State has to offer. He told me about the great fan bases here...the goal here is very positive; I feel like definitely coming from Wyoming, it [Arizona State] was just a bigger and better opportunity here just to showcase my talent and sharpen my skills.





“I honestly felt like I should have been on a big stage coming out of high school, but [the] Midwest wasn’t that heavily recruited then. So definitely just had a plan on putting out some big numbers and a lot of good game film and hope I get my shot, which you know, which I’m here now.”





Like all players on the Sun Devil offense, Valladay has been tasked with learning a new playbook since he arrived in Tempe. The installation process started during spring practices but has continued into preseason camp.





“It’s been good; we’re making a lot of plays on offense,” Valladay said. “The running game is looking good. The passing game is looking good. Everything is being balanced out right now.”





And despite being a first-year player at ASU, Valladay has embraced a leadership role and is aware of the importance of this role in a running back room that is mostly comprised of underclassmen such as sophomore running George Hart III, redshirt freshman running back Deonce Elliott and freshman running back Tevin White. Valladay understands that everyone brings something to the table, regardless of what they have or haven’t accomplished in their college career.





“No, it’s not, it’s not difficult at all. Being a new guy, I feel like being in a better position,” Valladay explained. “I’ve been a leader when I was in Wyoming. I definitely feel I can carry that aspect here at Arizona State, being the oldest guy in the room. For the rest of the guys in the running back room, I share knowledge, and we all share different things because we all have different game styles.”









***

Although Ngata is entering his third season with the program, implementing a first-year offensive coordinator’s scheme levels the learning curve and adjustment process between returning players and newcomers. Yet, Ngata feels that his progression rate and acclimation to a novel scheme has gone smoothly and additionally has opened his eyes to various elements of his game that he can improve upon.





“I love it, really. He’s trying to get into all the weapons we got,” Ngata said of Glenn Thomas. “I think he’s doing a good job of that. I like the way it really flows. And the one thing I’m working on is trying to get my offense IQ up in the classroom, trying to get the language down. And so that’s a big part of my game.





“That’s just one thing we’re doing as well other than learning a new offense [and] trying to talk because that’s the one big thing I communicate. In the game, we don’t have iPads on the side. So coming off the field, coming off the side, teaching us how to talk to each other.”





Last season Ngata received limited opportunities due to the players who were in front of him on the depth chart, most notably Rachaad White, who this year is a rookie with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following his third-round draft selection. However, Ngata made the most of every game day reps, rushing for 309 yards on 56 attempts and scoring four touchdowns. Most notably, Ngata materialized his potential rushing for eight carries, 82 yards, and a touchdown, all in the third quarter against BYU. It was that the type of performance that caused Aguano to state just days ago that he probably should have played Ngata more often than he did last season.





“I think [Hill] was a little bit more run-heavy,” Ngata said of former offensive coordinator Zak Hill. “This year, Coach [Thomas] is trying to get the ball out to our receivers more. I like that. Obviously, we got to spread the ball around. That’s how we gonna win more games, and the goal this year is to win as many games as we can. So, I like Coach Thomas a lot.”





