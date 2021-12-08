Running back Rachaad White declares for the NFL draft

In 15 games for the Sun Devils White totaled 2,127 all-purpose yards and 22 touchdowns

There may have been some unexpected news items concerning ASU football since the end of the regular season, but today the inevitable happened. Running back Rachaad White who had a stellar two-year career in Tempe officially declared for the NFL draft and will skip the Sun Devils’ Las Vegas Bowl contest versus Wisconsin.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgU3VuIERldmlsIE5hdGlvbiDwn5mP8J+PviEhIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9KNDZSa09BdHlZIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vSjQ2UmtPQXR5WTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSYWNoYWFkIFdoaXRlIDPv uI/ig6MgKEAzX2NoYWFkKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t LzNfY2hhYWQvc3RhdHVzLzE0Njg2Mjg5ODUxODU2NDg2NDA/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgOCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

In 15 games for the Sun Devils, White totaled 2,127 all-purpose yards and 22 touchdowns (20 rushing, two receiving), averaging 1.5 score per game. He was near perfect in that category scoring at least one touchdown in 12 of his 15 games for ASU.

This past season, the running back tallied 1,006 rushing yards. He’s just the ninth player to eclipse the century mark in 11 games or less. His significance to the Arizona State offense was immeasurable as he was responsible for his team’s 30.5 percent of its total yards on offense this year (1,462 of 4,799) and 35.6 percent of ASU’s total touchdowns (16 of 45).

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4z77iP4oOjIE91dCDwn5Sx4qyG77iPIDTvuI/ig6NMaWZlIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9PbGNvZ2NxUURRIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v T2xjb2djcVFEUTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSYWNoYWFkIFdoaXRlIDPvuI/i g6MgKEAzX2NoYWFkKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzNf Y2hhYWQvc3RhdHVzLzE0Njg2MzA0MjAxMjQxNDM2MTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgOCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

White was selected second-team All-Conference selection and is the second-highest graded player, regardless of position, overall in the Pac-12 this season (90.7), and the second-highest graded running back in the FBS.

He was voted ASU’s Frank Kush Team MVP, Danny White Offensive MVP, Wilford “Whizzer” White Outstanding Running Back.

White more than shouldered his fair share of the load for his team, as he ranks third among Pac-12 running backs with 230 touches this past season (187 rushing, 43 receiving - including nullified plays) despite missing essentially a game and a half. The running back’s 230 touches are 23rd among all FBS running backs. His 494 total snaps are good for third among Pac-12 running backs. The now former Arizona State running back forced 44 missed tackles as a running back – 5th among Pac-12 backs – and 16 as a receiver – third among all FBS schools’ backs. His 452 yards after the catch are 100 more yards than any other Pac-12 back and the 4th-highest tally of any FBS running back this season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIHNpemVkIHVwIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v M19jaGFhZD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AM19jaGFhZDwvYT4gY29t cGFyZWQgdG8gc29tZSBvZiB0aGUgdG9wIGFsbC1wdXJwb3NlIFJCcyBpbiB0 aGUgcGFzdCAxNSB5ZWFycyBmb3IgQVNVIGluIHRlcm1zIG9mIGNhcmVlciBh bGwtcHVycG9zZSB5YXJkcyBwZXIgZ2FtZSBhbmQgdG90YWwgVERzIHBlciBn YW1lLiBZb3Ugc2VlIHdoeSB3ZSYjMzk7dmUgbWFkZSB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVNYXJpb25HcmljZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhlTWFyaW9uR3JpY2U8L2E+IGNvbXBhcmlzb24gc2V2 ZXJhbCB0aW1lcy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL242SU9LU3BrelMi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9uNklPS1Nwa3pTPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpv ZSBIZWFsZXkgKEBKb2VIZWFsZXk0MikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Kb2VIZWFsZXk0Mi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2ODY0NDM0NzM3ODAzNjcz Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciA4LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=