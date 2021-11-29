Running back DeaMonte Trayanum enters the transfer portal

In his two seasons in Tempe the four-star recruit posted 692 yards and scored ten touchdowns in 13 games

With the departure of starting running back Rachaad White to the NFL Draft, his backup DeaMonte Trayanum was a virtual shoo-in to be the primary ball carrier in 2022. In a somewhat surprising move though the second-year running back decided today to enter the transfer portal.

In his two seasons in Tempe the four-star recruit posted 692 yards and scored ten touchdowns in 13 games. He did not eclipse the century mark this season and the closest he came to that feat was 89 yards on 19 carries performance and a touchdown in an ASU loss to Washington State. Since that game Trayanum did not rush in any contest for over 37 yards, a figure he actually accomplished just last Saturday in last game as a Sun Devil, when he faced Arizona.

In a 2020 four-game season he tallied 290 yards on 49 carries scoring four touchdowns. His average yard per carry though did not drop as dramatically as one would expect. Last year it was 5.9 yards and this past season he ended up with a 5.2 average.

Trayanum’ departure now leaves ASU with a lone scholarship player at running back, freshman Daniyel Ngata. The Sun Devils are set to welcome a 2022 four-star running back Tevin White out of North Stafford (Virginia) High School.

