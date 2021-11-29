Running back DeaMonte Trayanum enters the transfer portal
With the departure of starting running back Rachaad White to the NFL Draft, his backup DeaMonte Trayanum was a virtual shoo-in to be the primary ball carrier in 2022. In a somewhat surprising move though the second-year running back decided today to enter the transfer portal.
In his two seasons in Tempe the four-star recruit posted 692 yards and scored ten touchdowns in 13 games. He did not eclipse the century mark this season and the closest he came to that feat was 89 yards on 19 carries performance and a touchdown in an ASU loss to Washington State. Since that game Trayanum did not rush in any contest for over 37 yards, a figure he actually accomplished just last Saturday in last game as a Sun Devil, when he faced Arizona.
In a 2020 four-game season he tallied 290 yards on 49 carries scoring four touchdowns. His average yard per carry though did not drop as dramatically as one would expect. Last year it was 5.9 yards and this past season he ended up with a 5.2 average.
Trayanum’ departure now leaves ASU with a lone scholarship player at running back, freshman Daniyel Ngata. The Sun Devils are set to welcome a 2022 four-star running back Tevin White out of North Stafford (Virginia) High School.
While he entered the season more as the proverbial 1b to the 1a standing of White, or as some labeled it, the Thunder (Trayanum) to the lighting (White), it was clear that White was the preferred running back for the coaching staff. White had 182 rushing attempts in 11 games. While Trayanum tallied 78 attempts in nine games, an ankle sprain caused him to miss the early season contests versus UNLV, BYU, and Colorado. After the bye week, he had fumbled in consecutive home games versus Washington State and USC. It appeared as if the coaching staff lost trust in him, as White carried the ball 60 times in games versus USC and the following week at Washington, while Trayanum had only nine carries during that same stretch.
Trayanum was one of eight four-star prospects signed in the 2020 class, which is the most successful one in the Hern Edwards era in Tempe. The Akron, Ohio native was ranked fifth in the state and no. 16 among all running backs in his class. His list of offers was easily one of the most impressive ones among the Sun Devil pledges, and ultimately the Archbishop Mitty High standout chose Arizona State over schools such as Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Penn State.