With player exit interviews taking place as we speak and the transfer portal set to open on December 4th, there are bound to be several personnel moves taking place in Tempe. Here’s a detailed look at the ASU offense and our predictions of what the makeup of the roster will look like on this side of the ball.

CYBER MONDAY SALE

New subscribers will receive 75% off the first year of an annual subscription using promo code RIVALS2023

A busy off-season has begun, this article is one example of it and we don't want you to miss a thing!

Click here to sign up to immediately enjoy the savings