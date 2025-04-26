DevilsDigest TV: Spring practice recap, analyzing ASU's performance

Did ASU provide optimism in spring practice that they can repeat as Big 12 champions? What are the aspects that will guide the 2025 season projections for this team? Justin LaCertosa and I analyze the performance of the Sun Devils over their 15 spring sessions
Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!