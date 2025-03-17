Roster retention leads to pre-built chemistry ASU will capitalize on

Arizona State is retaining 79% of its defensive production from last year’s roster, putting the Sun Devils in a much different and better position than they were in during 2024’s spring practice. With the chemistry and connections well established, the players can focus more on preparation for fall camp and next season.





“I feel like we get a jump start going into spring ball,” redshirt senior defensive lineman Justin Wodtly said. “A majority of the team already knows the playbook, so you’re going in there with a lot of familiarity. I think it’s going to put us in a great position.”





Wodtly is one of the leaders on the team, especially on the defensive line. His energy and charisma reflected rays of positivity that the rest of the team couldn’t help but be drawn toward. Even when things are looking down, Wodtly’s ability to lift his teammates pays dividends to keeping everyone’s eyes fixed on the bigger picture.





“It goes into the little things that Coach Dillingham preaches,” Wodtly recalled. “Just be a good person and show up every day with a smile on your face. Everybody has to go through the same thing, and showing up with a smile makes you a multiplier, not a divider. It makes everything around the building that much more fun.”





ASU had a chip on its shoulder all throughout last season and used that to its advantage, but the hunters have quickly become the hunted. The Sun Devils have a large target on their back after winning the Big 12 Championship, and every team in the conference will fight tooth and nail just to get a shot to take down the top dog.





“Our motivation last year was that nobody believed in us, but it’s going to be a little different this year,” Wodtly observed. “We put a lot of people on notice, so we just have to come in and not be complacent. We know what it takes to be successful, and we have to lean on one another to get through the dog days of fall ball.”





The connectedness off the field between the players at Arizona State plays a major role in their play on the field, as they already have the bond built up and can play off each other. While there are still a handful of new transfers wearing maroon and gold for the first time, the rest of the team can come together to welcome them in.





“You can feel the chemistry,” Wodtly noted. “Guys like to hang out in and outside of the building. I just went to Puerto Rico with Clayton Smith, Jordan Crook, and C.J. Fite, so even when you’re not around, everybody still wants to be around each other. I feel like it’s going to show a lot in the fall.”





Senior linebacker Jordan Crook saw his role increase as the season went on, becoming a crucial part of the linebacker core that has served as the solid concrete foundation of the defense. Crook’s mentality and work ethic fit right in the middle of head coach Kenny Dillingham’s play style, leading to Crook bursting on the scene midway through the season and making his presence felt in every game.





“I feel like it’s just a tribute to my teammates and coaches,” Crook reflected. “I just took it day-by-day and didn’t look ahead. Looking back on it, it was going so fast, so I just focused on keeping my head down and working without worrying about anyone else, and that helped my approach.”





Crook’s teammates recognize his commitment to the team and its success, proving why he is such a vital part of the defense. Crook is focused on constantly improving his game to help the Sun Devils get over the hump that stopped them last year, and he won’t stop until they reach the ultimate goal.





“It means a lot hearing that from them,” Crook expressed. “I come up here and try to give my all every day, not just for myself, but for the team. I’m trying to get everyone to understand that if we all come in and do our job to the best of our abilities, we’ll be able to go out there and have a really good thing.”





Linebackers coach A.J. Cooper recruited Crook to ASU last year from Arkansas, and his influence on Crook has left an impression that will stay with him forever. The Sun Devils always talk about everyone on the team being a part of a family, and that doesn’t stop at just the players. Every person that is in the program serves a purpose, and they all hold each other together.





“Coach Cooper has definitely impacted me a lot,” Crook voiced. “We got really close last year, and that’s my guy. It’s a brotherhood for real here, and we all communicate every day. I put my trust in Coach Coop when I came here, and I make sure I come up here every day and go hard for everybody because I’m trying to win.”





Going into senior year, Crook will continue to be a key piece of the linebacker core, the position that the rest of the defense looks up to. As the playcaller, everything goes through the middle of the field, and ASU saw different linebackers step up throughout the season. With nearly every linebacker from the two-deep in 2024 back for another year, sans Caleb McCollough, their experience will continue to be the backbone of the defense.





“I feel like I understand what the role of a linebacker comes with,” Crook explained. “You command the defense, and everybody looks to your call. Everybody in the room embraced that role in their own way, and I feel like that contributed a lot to the defense and helped us a lot.”





While it’s important for Arizona State to celebrate how far it got last year, the Sun Devils still finished with a championship trophy. The worst to first story in the Big 12 was accomplished, and now it’s time to get back to work. They’ve become the team everyone else is gunning for, and no one will underrate them after what they saw happen last year.





“We accomplished a lot last year but still fell short of the ultimate goal,” Wodtly acknowledged. “There’s always things to chase, so everybody comes in and they know that. They just posted our new schedule along the wall, so everybody’s focusing on the new. Last year is over, so what can we do as a team to surpass what we did before?”